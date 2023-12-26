Live Christmas tree removal: How and where to get rid of your live tree

Trees decorated with lights and ornaments brighten up the Christmas season, and live Christmas trees add an extra touch. However, after the holiday comes the task of taking down the décor and throwing out the tree.

Here are some Christmas tree removal tips and information for metro Detroit communities this holiday season.

How to dispose of live trees

After Christmas Day, some observants may be preparing to take down and throw out their live trees later this week.

Live trees can be disposed of at the curb along with regular trash waste on designated pickup days per city. Alternate options include placing the trees or their parts in garden beds or compost containers.

While, for many, this occurs the week after Christmas, those who observe the Epiphany on Jan. 6, 2024, may choose to leave the tree up a bit longer.

Christmas tree pickup by city

Berkley - Drop off live trees at the SOCRRA Troy recycling center at 995 Coolidge Highway.

Detroit - Pickup the first two weeks of January 2024.

Rochester Hills - Pickup Christmas week through Jan. 18, 2024.

Royal Oak - Collection during the first two weeks of January 2024.

Southgate - Pickup runs from Dec. 26 to the first two weeks of January 2024.

Sterling Heights - Trees can be disposed of from Jan. 2 to Feb. 2, 2024.

Tree removal tips

Taking down a live Christmas tree indoors can cause a bit of a mess. The removal can lead to falling pine needles from the tree, and getting the tree out the door can be tricky. Two options to avoid those issues include taking the entire tree out the door wrapped in a sheet, to collect falling needles and protect doors, or taking the tree down in sections by cutting down individual branches before wrapping them in a sheet and disposing of them.

