Live: Closing statements expected Monday in Pike County murder trial

WAVERLY, Ohio – Lawyers are expected to make their closing arguments Monday in the Pike County murder trial of George Wagner IV.

When proceedings recessed last Tuesday for the Thanksgiving holiday break, Pike County Common Pleas Court Judge Randy Deering directed attorneys working to defend and prosecute Wagner IV to return at 9 a.m. to wrap up final discussion about instructions for the jury.

After that, the prosecution will present its closing, followed by the defense, with prosecutors then getting a second turn.

Once complete, Deering will read jury instructions and dismiss the panel of nine women and three men to begin their deliberations.

Deering said he expected the jury to get the case no later than Wednesday.

Deering has the option of sequestering the jury as they deliberate. Last week, however, he indicated that jurors would work in the courthouse jury room – noting that its small size would require photos, weapons, clothing and other physical evidence in the case be delivered to jurors' at their request.

George Wagner IV testified two days in his own murder trial in the 2016 Pike County homicides of the Rhoden family.

Wagner IV entered a not guilty plea to eight counts of aggravated murder and 14 other charges related to the 2016 shooting deaths of the Rhoden family.

Prosecution witnesses said Wagner IV helped plan, carry out and cover up the homicides.

Wagner IV, testifying in his own defense, said he went to bed at 10 p.m. on the night of the crimes and only learned that seven Rhodens and one future family member were killed from TV news the next day.

Wagner IV's trial began Aug. 29. Brother Edward "Jake" Wagner and mother Angela Wagner pleaded guilty in the case last year. George "Billy" Wagner III, also pleading not guilty, will be tried next year.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Closing arguments begin Monday in Pike County murder trial