LIVE: Collier County teacher Hector Manley found guilty on 20 counts of child molestation

Hector Manley wipes his hands after giving his fingerprints, Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, at Collier County Courthouse.Manley, a former teacher at Parkside Elementary School, was found guilty on 20 counts of lewd lascivious molestation of a child under 12.

Hector Manley, the Collier County elementary school teacher who was arrested three years ago and charged with molesting or assaulting 21 students, was found guilty Friday on 20 counts on lewd and lascivious molestation of a child under 12.

A judge found Manley guilty and sentenced him to 25 years in prison, with credit for the 1,000-plus days he spent in county jail. He was assessed about $24,000 in court fees.

His attorney, Mike Hopkins, declined comment, as did Manley's parents, Don and Karen Manley, who were in court.

Manley pleaded guilty to all lewd and lascivious counts. Three sexual battery charges were dismissed. He was found to have abused children from Aug. 15, 2017, to March 1, 2019.

Prosecutor Deborah Cunningham and a Spanish language interpreter read three letters, one from a child survivor and two from parents of child survivors.

Manley taught first and second grade at Parkside Elementary

Manley worked as a first- and second-grade teacher as well as support staff at Parkside Elementary School.

He was arrested March 1, 2019, on charges of child molestation and sexual battery. He was charged with 21 felony charges for groping 21 children under 12 years of age and two felony charges of sexual battery of two children under 12.

Hector Manley walks into the courtroom for his fingerprints, Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, at Collier County Courthouse.Manley, a former teacher at Parkside Elementary School, was found guilty on 20 counts of lewd lascivious molestation of a child under 12.

After three initial accusations against Manley, he was arrested but released on bail. Within a week, 10 more children came forward and Manley turned himself in to authorities.

The scope of the case grew even more after that.

He was fired within a week of his arrest and has spent the intervening years in the Naples Jail Center. His plea hearing was initially scheduled for November and postponed to January.

Parkside serves Naples Manor, a community in East Naples made up of 65% Hispanic or Latino households. Almost 90% of people in Naples Manor speak a language other than English at home, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Hector Manley, a former Parkside Elementary School teacher, has been accused of 19 counts of lewd and lascivious molestation and two counts of capital sexual battery against someone younger than 12. Children told investigators that Manley touched them inappropriately at school and at soccer practice, where he was a coach for a local team.

Half the student population is enrolled in the English language learning program, and 96% of all students come from economically disadvantaged households.

Story continues

This is a developing story. Come back for more.

Parents speak out: ‘It’s not right’: Parents frustrated with Collier schools' communication about ex-Parkside teacher accused of molesting 20 children

Previous coverage: Former Parkside Elementary School teacher pleads not guilty to additional molestation and sexual battery charges

Collier schools in 2021: From COVID-19 protocols to court cases, things to watch this year

Our 2019 coverage: ​​​​​

Kate Cimini is an investigative journalist covering Florida. Share your story at (239) 207-936 or email kcimini@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Hector Manley, ex-Collier County teacher, found guilty in child sexual abuse case