Live updates: Congress counts Electoral College votes as Democrats declare victory in Georgia

Yahoo News Staff

Congress is convening in a joint session Wednesday to count the certified 2020 Electoral College votes affirming that Joe Biden won the 2020 election over President Trump. A majority of House Republicans and a number of GOP senators have announced their intentions to object to certification, based on unfounded or disproven allegations of irregularities in the vote count in various states.

Trump has publicly urged Vice President Mike Pence — who will preside in his role as president of the Senate — to help them. But officially changing the results would require majorities in both chambers, so it appears to be an extremely remote possibility. Trump supporters are planning to hold a protest rally in Washington, D.C., where the president is scheduled to speak.

Meanwhile, votes are still being counted in Georgia’s runoff elections, which will determine political control of the U.S. Senate. In one, the Rev. Raphael Warnock defeated Sen. Kelly Loeffler to become the state’s first Black senator. In the other, Democrat Jon Ossoff declared victory over Republican Sen. David Perdue, though the race has not yet been called.

Yahoo News is providing complete live coverage with updates and instant analysis in the blog below.

    • Democrat Raphael Warnock was declared the winner over Republican incumbent Kelly Loeffler at 2:01 a.m. ET.

    • We are still awaiting a call in the race between GOP Sen. David Perdue and challenger Jon Ossoff. Current tracking slightly favors the Democrat, but the contest could be close enough to trigger an automatic recount. On Wednesday morning, Ossoff declared victory.

    • If Warnock and Ossoff both win, Democrats will hold an edge because Vice President-elect Kamala Harris can cast any tiebreaking votes.

    • President Trump, who campaigned for both GOP candidates on Monday, claimed without evidence that election officials were planning to rig the vote count against them.

    • Trump is scheduled to speak at a rally protesting the results of the presidential election at 11 a.m. ET.

    • Congress is convening in a joint session at 1 p.m. ET to count electoral votes certifying Joe Biden's victory.

    • Some of Trump's Republican allies say they will object to the certification.


  • Dylan Stableford

    How Congress will count Biden's Electoral College win

    Yahoo News National Reporter Crystal Hill explains:

    The 2020 presidential election will likely reach a decisive conclusion this week as the new Congress begins counting the Electoral College votes on Wednesday, a process that experts say could potentially last days.

    President-elect Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory isn’t in doubt. President Trump nevertheless has spread a steady stream of misinformation about the election itself and Wednesday’s proceedings.

    Here’s how the count will play out in Congress.

    The Democratic-controlled House and Republican-controlled Senate will convene at 1 p.m. ET on Wednesday to receive and count the electoral votes from the states and address and resolve any objections to the votes. Biden is expected to be certified as the winner, after receiving 7 million more votes than Trump and clear victories in enough battleground states to win the Electoral College.

    With few exceptions, the counting process has historically been a polite affair, election experts said Tuesday in a press briefing with reporters. But with roughly a dozen Republican lawmakers vowing to make the unusual move of objecting to states’ whole slates of electors, the count may be fraught with disagreements, fueling the false notion, spread fervently by Trump and his allies, that the election was rigged.

    One thing experts are sure of is that there will be a newly certified president before Jan. 20, the final day of the current presidency. And it won’t be Trump.

    Read more about the process here.


  • Christopher Wilson

    Ossoff declares victory

    Democrat Jon Ossoff declared victory in his Senate race against Republican incumbent David Perdue, saying in a video statement, "It is with humility that I thank the people of Georgia for electing me to serve you in the United States Senate." The Associated Press has yet to call the race.

    Early Wednesday morning, Ossoff’s campaign manager, Ellen Foster, released the following statement:

    “When all the votes are counted we fully expect that Jon Ossoff will have won this election to represent Georgia in the United States Senate. The outstanding vote is squarely in parts of the state where Jon’s performance has been dominant. We look forward to seeing the process through in the coming hours and moving ahead so Jon can start fighting for all Georgians in the U.S. Senate.”

  • Christopher Wilson

    Democrat Warnock defeats Loeffler

    Rev. Raphael Warnock defeated Sen. Kelly Loeffler in one of two Senate runoff elections that took place Tuesday. Warnock, the pastor at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, is the first Democrat to win a Senate election in the state since 1996 and the first Black person to represent the state in the chamber. Loeffler, a businesswoman who was appointed to the seat in December 2019, attempted to portray Warnock as a radical and aligned herself closely with President Trump in his bid to overturn last November's presidential election. The Associated Press called the race at 2:01 a.m. ET.

    We are still awaiting a call in the contest between Sen. David Perdue and challenger Jon Ossoff. If Ossoff were to win, Democrats would take control of the Senate, while a Perdue victory would keep Sen. Mitch McConnell installed as majority leader.

    Read more.

  • Christopher Wilson

    Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Raphael Warnock makes an address in Georgia early Wednesday in this still image from video. (Reverend Raphael Warnock via Reuters)

    Warnock declares victory

    Rev. Raphael Warnock, who currently leads in the vote count, declared victory early Wednesday morning, directing his message to Georgia voters saying, "I am honored by the faith you have shown in me. I am going to the Senate to work for all of Georgia. No matter who you cast your vote for in this election." Warnock also pledged, "Whether you voted for me, or not. Know this: I hear you. I see you. Every day I’m in the United States Senate, I will fight for you. I will fight for your family." If Warnock's lead over Republican incumbent Sen. Kelly Loeffler holds, he will become the first Black person to represent Georgia in the U.S. Senate and the first Democrat to win a Senate election in the state since 1996.

    Speaking shortly before Warnock, Loeffler said she still had a path to victory.

  • Christopher Wilson

    Loeffler speaks at an election night event in Atlanta early Wednesday. (Brian Snyder/Reuters)

    Loeffler refuses to concede: 'We have a path to victory'

    Republican incumbent Sen. Kelly Loeffler currently trails challenger Raphael Warnock in the vote count with more ballots expected to come in from heavily Democratic areas that will likely increase her deficit.

    Speaking at a GOP event just after midnight, Loeffler stated that there were "a lot of votes out there" and that she would be headed to Washington, D.C., where she has said she will object to President-elect Joe Biden's win in November's presidential election.

  • Kate Murphy

    Where the races stand

    Just past 11:00 p.m. ET, Republican incumbent Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler have slim leads in the votes counted so far, with Perdue at 51.5 percent and Loeffler at 51.1 percent. However, much of the outstanding vote will be coming from DeKalb County, where votes are critical for Democratic challengers Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock.

    Follow the latest updates