Live updates: Congress counts Electoral College votes as Democrats declare victory in Georgia

Congress is convening in a joint session Wednesday to count the certified 2020 Electoral College votes affirming that Joe Biden won the 2020 election over President Trump. A majority of House Republicans and a number of GOP senators have announced their intentions to object to certification, based on unfounded or disproven allegations of irregularities in the vote count in various states.

Trump has publicly urged Vice President Mike Pence — who will preside in his role as president of the Senate — to help them. But officially changing the results would require majorities in both chambers, so it appears to be an extremely remote possibility. Trump supporters are planning to hold a protest rally in Washington, D.C., where the president is scheduled to speak.

Meanwhile, votes are still being counted in Georgia’s runoff elections, which will determine political control of the U.S. Senate. In one, the Rev. Raphael Warnock defeated Sen. Kelly Loeffler to become the state’s first Black senator. In the other, Democrat Jon Ossoff declared victory over Republican Sen. David Perdue, though the race has not yet been called.

Yahoo News is providing complete live coverage with updates and instant analysis in the blog below.