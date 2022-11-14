Live: Court reviews evidence in George Wagner IV trial

WAVERLY, Ohio − There's more work to do before prosecutors in the murder trial of George Wagner IV can officially rest their case.

First, on Monday, the prosecution is set to submit its exhibits to Pike County Common Pleas Judge Randy Deering. In order to rest its case, the prosecution will first need to work to get all its evidence accepted and for the case to continue.

Even with the prosecution yet to formally "rest" its case, jurors have already seen testimony from the defense due to traveling and scheduling constraints. But the jury, assuming it follows Deering's daily admonitions about not following the case at all, won't be hearing more from the defense until 9 a.m. Tuesday morning.

The attorneys are due to report to the courtroom at 9 a.m. Monday and the updates will be streamed in the feed above.

Week 11 in #PikeCountyMassacre trial of #GeorgeWagnerIV starts at 9. ⁦@ldufour⁩ and I are in the courtroom once again for ⁦@Enquirer⁩ & other Gannett outlets. pic.twitter.com/bssAxmma1c — Patricia Gallagher Newberry (@pattinewberry) November 14, 2022

