Live coverage: What do the 2019 elections signal about Trump and the national mood?

WASHINGTON – Polls have closed Tuesday in Kentucky on a key gubernatorial contest that could provide a glimpse into the mood of red state voters heading into the 2020 elections.

Republican Gov. Matt Bevin is running for a second term in a tight race with Democrat Attorney General Andy Beshear.

Bevin is the best example of a Trump proxy on the ballot today.

Besides sharing Trump’s pugilistic style, Bevin has also tied himself closely to Trump. But the governor's unpopularity in the state has made the race a toss-up. A Mason-Dixon poll released Oct. 16 showed the race tied at 46% apiece.

A poll worker hands out "I voted" stickers at the Pike National Bank precinct in McComb, Mississippi on Nov. 5, 2019. Voters are having their say in Mississippi's most hotly contested governor's race since 2003 on Tuesday. More

At a rally Monday in Lexington, Kentucky, Trump said a loss by Bevin would send "a really bad message."

"If you win (the media) are going to make it like ho-hum, and if you lose they're going to say 'Trump suffered the greatest defeat in the history of the world,' " he told the crowd. "You can't let that happen to me."

Polls will close at 8 p.m. EST in Mississippi, where State Attorney General Jim Hood, the only Democrat there holding a statewide office, is running against GOP Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves for the open gubernatorial seat.

“I bait my own hook, carry my own gun and drive my own truck,” Hood boasts in an ad highlighting the culturally conservative persona that used to allow some Democrats to win Republican states.

Also on the ballot Tuesday are state legislative races in Mississippi, Louisiana, New Jersey and Virginia, where Democrats have a legitimate shot to wrest away power from the GOP for the first time in two decades.

There are also a bevy of municipal races across the country, including mayoral contests in Chicago, Denver and Houston.

Analysts caution not to read too much into the results given there are far fewer races than the mid-terms of 2018 where a blue wave propelled Democrats back into control of the U.S. House.

David Wasserman, a political handicapper with the non-partisan Cook Political Report, said it would be a "bad/terrible" night if Democrat lose both governor races and fail to capture the Virginia legislature, and a "weaker-than-expected" night if they lose both gubernatorial races and only capture a slim margin in the Virginia State House.

THREAD on races to watch & how to roughly interpret tonight's results:



1. Dems are having a bad/terrible night if they: lose #KYGOV, #MSGOV, fail to take over the VA House of Dels. and only muster a 20-20 tie in VA Senate by picking up #SD13



(unlikely)







— Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) November 5, 2019

2. Dems having a weaker-than-expected night if they:



Lose #KYGOV & #MSGOV



Win VA Senate 21-19 by adding: #SD10 (Sturtevant)



Win VA House of Dels. 51-49 by flipping #HD91 OPEN (Helsel), #HD94 (Yancey) but nothing else











— Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) November 5, 2019

3. Dems having a good (but not terrific) night if they:



Lose #KYGOV & #MSGov



Win VA Senate 23-17 by adding: #SD07 OPEN (Wagner), #SD12 (Dunnavant)



Win VA House of Dels. 53-47 by adding: #HD42 (Hugo), #HD76 (Jones)











— Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) November 5, 2019

In Virginia, Democrats are trying to build on their huge gains in 2017 when they came tantalizingly close to winning the legislature in a state that has become increasingly blue.

Most of the major Democratic presidential candidates have traveled to Virginia to keep the momentum going. Republicans, however, sent Vice President Mike Pence – and not Trump – across the river for a pre-election push.

Contributing: Maureen Groppe

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 2019 elections: Key race results in Kentucky, Mississippi, Virginia