Live coverage - Ukrainians urged to use guerrilla tactics

Children Vlada, left, Katrin and Danilo look out from a window of an unheated train carriage of an emergency evacuation train which is travelling from Kharkov to Lviv





A war crimes probe centered on Russia's invasion of Ukraine is underway on Thursday as the first Ukrainian city fell to Russian forces.

The United Nations also just estimated that more than 1 million people have fled Ukraine since the start of the invasion.

Follow The Hill's live coverage of Russia's invasion of Ukraine below:

Zelensky says Ukrainian defenses holding

10:04 a.m.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky said Thursday that the country's defense lines were holding against the Russian incursions and referred to the attack as "another virus" the country had to face.

"It's been a week now that another virus attacked" and Ukrainians "have nothing to lose but our own freedom," he said in an emotional speech, according to Reuters.

Zelensky told Ukrainians that the defense forces had held their lines against Russia's invasion through another night filled with airstrikes.

"They wanted to destroy us so many times. They couldn't. We've been through so much! And if someone thinks that, having overcome all this, Ukrainians will be frightened, broken or surrender - he knows nothing about Ukraine, and he has nothing to do in Ukraine," he said in a video message according to CBS News.

The president said that Ukrainians have endured tragedies and hardship including two world wars, the Holodomor famine, Holocaust, Soviet terror, the Chernobyl nuclear explosion and Russia's annexation of Crimea.

"We don't have the biggest territory ... we don't have nuclear arms, we don't provide oil and gas to international markets. But we do have our people. We do have our land. This is what we are fighting for," he said, according to Reuters.

-Sarakshi Rai

EU official says sanctions on Russia starting to have 'first effects'

9:51 a.m.

A European Union official said its sanctions against Russia have started to have their "first effects" as Moscow's invasion of Ukraine enters its second week, Reuters reported.

"We believe that the package of sanctions we've put on the table is quite impressive and is now starting to have the first effects," the official said on Thursday.

"Take the economic side, we have the Moscow stock exchange being closed since Monday. The depreciation of the ruble is also quite impressive," the official added. "The fact that the Russian Central Bank had to double his interest rate to 20% also."

--OLAFIMIHAN OSHIN

Ukrainian officials urge citizens to use guerrilla tactics

09:41

Ukrainian presidential aide Oleksiy Arestovich encouraged civilians to use guerrilla tactics to stop the Russian troops in a video message on Thursday.

"We urge people to begin providing total popular resistance to the enemy in the occupied territories," Arestovich said, according to The Associated Press.

"The weak side of the Russian army is the rear - if we burn them now and block the rear, the war will stop in a matter of days," he added.

"Total resistance ... this is our Ukrainian trump card and this is what we can do best in the world," the presidential aide also said, encouraging people to build barricades in the city, rally, create online networks and defend the country to the best of their ability.

-Monique Beals

Russia suspends rocket engine deliveries to US

9:15 a.m.

Russian officials have suspended deliveries of rocket engines to the U.S. in retaliation for the sanctions placed on them over the invasion of Ukraine, Reuters reported.

State-space agency Roscosmos head Dmitry Rogozin told state media on Thursday that his agency will stop servicing rocket engines it has previously delivered to the U.S.

Rogozin said the U.S. still has 24 engines that will be left without Russian technical assistance, according to Reuters.

"In a situation like this, we can't supply the United States with our world's best rocket engines. Let them fly on something else, their broomsticks, I don't know what," Rogozin told state media.

Rogozin said Russia has delivered a total of 122 RD-180 engines to the U.S. in the 1990s, of which 98 were used to power Atlas launch vehicles.

--OLAFIMIHAN OSHIN

Norway, Germany sending missiles to Ukraine

8:44 a.m.

Norway and Germany will provide Ukraine with weapons to assist the nation's resistance to Russia's invasion.

Norway is sending roughly 2,000 anti-tank missiles, the Associated Press reported citing Norway's national news agency NTB, while the dpa news agency reported that Germany approved sending 2,700 anti-aircraft missiles to Ukraine. Those missiles were Soviet-made and left over from East German army supplies, the AP added.

The move marked a reversal from Germany's stance that it would not provide Ukraine with weapons in the earlier days of Russia's attack.

- Rachel Scully

34 civilians killed, almost 300 injured during past day in Kharkiv, officials say

8:32 a.m.

Ukrainian authorities said on Thursday that at least 34 civilians were killed and 285 others were injured during a 24-hour period in Kharkiv.

"The enemy continued to strike residential neighborhoods and entire settlements with its deadly bombs, shells and rocket-propelled grenades," the nation's emergency services agency said in a statement, according to CNN, referring to Russian forces that launched the invasion one week ago.

Several dozen fires were reported in eastern Ukrainian city.

The agency also noted attacks on Wednesday including "a massive air raid on the peaceful city of Izyum" as well as "a massive airstrike affected the Saltivka residential area," CNN reported

--MONIQUE BEALS

Church bells chime throughout Europe in solidarity with Ukraine

8:27 a.m.

Churches across Europe rang their bells in unison on Thursday in an expression of solidarity with Ukraine as Russia's invasion entered its second week.

"Europe is burning - we want to let the bells of our churches ring for seven minutes on Thursday, March 3rd, 2022 at 12 noon, one minute for each day of this senseless war," the European Association of Cathedral Master Builders said in a statement, according to Reuters.

"With the ringing, we pray for all who are affected by this war," the association added. "With the ringing, we pray for peace."

Major churches in cities including Paris, Rome and Cologne participated.

The association said churches "from Norway to Malta and from Spain to Ukraine" did not want to remain silent about the war, Reuters noted.

--RACHEL SCULLY

Lavrov says Russia has no thoughts of nuclear war

8:23 a.m.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Thursday said that Russia has no intention of nuclear war, saying Moscow is prepared to press on in its invasion of Ukraine until "the end."

"The thought of nuclear is constantly spinning in the heads of Western politicians but not in the heads of Russians," Lavrov said, according to Reuters. "I assure you that we will not allow any kind of provocation to unbalance us."

Lavrov made the remarks during an interview on state television.

--MONIQUE BEALS

Russian, Belarusian athletes banned from Beijing Paralympics

8:21 a.m.

The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) reversed a prior decision and announced on Thursday that athletes from Russia and Belarus would not be permitted to compete in the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Games.

"At the IPC we are very firm believers that sport and politics should not mix. However, by no fault of its own, the war has now come to these Games and behind the scenes, many Governments are having an influence on our cherished event," IPC President Andrew Parsons said in a statement.

"In order to preserve the integrity of these Games and the safety of all participants, we have decided to refuse the athlete entries from RPC and NPC Belarus. To the Para athletes from the impacted countries, we are very sorry that you are affected by the decisions your governments took last week in breaching the Olympic Truce. You are victims of your governments' actions," added Parsons.

--MAUREEN BRESLIN

International Criminal Court prosecutor launches Ukraine war crimes probe

8:04 a.m.

An International Criminal Court (ICC) prosecutor has launched an investigation that could target officials responsible for war crimes during Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The investigation will include any "allegations of war crimes, crimes against humanity or genocide committed on any part of the territory of Ukraine by any person," according to a statement from ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan late Wednesday.

"Our work in the collection of evidence has now commenced," Khan said, adding that "we will remain focused on our core objective: ensuring accountability for crimes falling within ICC jurisdiction"

--MONIQUE BEALS

China denies asking Russia to delay invasion until end of Olympics

7:49 a.m.

China's foreign ministry on Thursday condemned a New York Times report claiming that Beijing asked Russia to delay invading Ukraine until after the Winter Olympics ended, calling it "fake news."

"We hope the culprit of the crisis would reflect on their role in the Ukraine crisis, take up their responsibilities, and take practical actions to ease the situation and solve the problem instead of blaming others," foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said, according to The Associated Press.

"The New York Times report is purely fake news, and such behaviors of diverting attentions and shifting blames are very despicable," he added.

--RACHEL SCULLY

Formula One terminates contract with Russia

7:35 a.m.

Formula One (F1) on Thursday terminated its contract with the Russian Grand Prix in the wake of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

"Formula 1 can confirm it has terminated its contract with the Russian Grand Prix," F1 said in a statement. "Russia will not have a race in the future."

F1 previously canceled a race set to be held in Sochi, Russia on Sept. 25. However, after discussions this week, F1 took a step further and canceled its contract with Russia, which ran until 2025.

Notable drivers, including four-time F1 champion Sebastian Vettel, said last week that they would not race in Russia, according to The Associated Press.

--RACHEL SCULLY