Live coverage: Kohberger waives Monroe County extradition hearing

STROUDSBURG — Crowds gathered on a rainy morning in the Pocono Mountains in anticipation of Bryan Christopher Kohberger's courthouse appearance scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.

Kohberger, who was arrested at a home in the West End of Monroe County on Thursday, was being held without bail on charges alleging he killed four college students in Idaho.

His Monroe County court appearance is expected to handle details of his extradition to Idaho, where he has not yet been charged. Public Defender Jason LaBar told CNN that Kohberger does not plan to fight extradition to Idaho.

Major news outlets set up shop in Monroe County

News crews from CNN, Court TV, ABC, and numerous other outlets crowded Courthouse Square setting up tents on the grass across from the entrance of the courthouse.

Elena Munro, co-owner of Seventh Street Coffee noticed an uptick of traffic in her quaint shop.

“A lot of reporters and their staffing crew have been coming in. They’ve been very nice, they’re using the bathroom, drying off and using the WIFI. Most of our traffic is from the courthouse anyway. It’s not like the street closure really affected us too much. If anything, it’s more traffic for the morning.”

Murno did notice local TV reporters from outlets such as WNEP and WFMZ.

Staff at the PennStroud at the corner of Main and North 7th streets near Courthouse Square said reporters had checked out from the hotel Tuesday morning.

Road closures in Stroudsburg impact locals

Roads were closed in Stroudsburg Borough near the Courthouse due to the anticipated increase in media presence.

Not all business owners welcomed the onslaught of traffic and road closures.

Amanda Beam, owner of Pocono Soap, said the weekend was busier, but she suspects it was more to do with tourists and visitors as opposed to anything to do with the hearing.

“Today is absolutely dead. This has absolutely halted business for us. It’s very inconvenient,” Beam said.

Pennsylvania State Troopers and Stroud Area Regional Police block areas of Monroe and North 7th streets near the Monroe County Courthouse on Jan. 3, 2023.

Quiet Pocono Mountains draws media attention after Kohberger arrest

Court TV legal corespondent Julia Jenaé hasn’t visited the Poconos, a popular vacation destination, since she was a child.

“It’s still beautiful. I hate to be here for something like this, but wow, this is intense.”

Jenaé, who is based in Atlanta, normally thinks of the Poconos as a calm, quiet getaway.

“It’s almost private in a sense when you think about busy cities. It’s intense to see how many people (newscasters) were able to get here when this all happen over a holiday weekend.”

She added that traffic into Indian Mountain Lakes Community, where Kohberger was apprehended early Friday, was backed up upwards of a mile due to traffic once the news had broke.

“I haven’t seen anything quite like that recently." Jenaé continued. "It makes me think of Casey Anthony, and those kind of cases where people just descend on it because they’re so interested. It just reminds me that this has been a high priority for a lot of people online. They’re very interested in this case.”

Kohberger's family arrives in courtroom

By 2:30 p.m., reporters and onlookers were ushered into the Monroe County Courthouse ahead of Bryan C. Kohberger's hearing, which is scheduled for 3:30 p.m.

The defense team took its place on the right side of a packed courtroom. A designated reporters' section was completely filled by 3:20 p.m. and courthouse staff had to add additional sections in the back of the room.

Kohberger's parents and two sisters arrived at around 3 p.m. and were seen to console each other. Public Defender Jason LaBar could be seen debriefing the family ahead of Kohberger's arrival in court. The prosecution team, police officers and other law enforcement as well as spectators were seated on the left side of the room.

The family released a statement via Kohberger's attorney on Sunday voicing sympathy for the families of the four slain University of Idaho students, the Associated Press reported.

His parents, Michael and Maryann, and his two older sisters, Amanda and Melissa, said in the statement that they “care deeply for the four families who have lost their precious children. There are no words that can adequately express the sadness we feel, and we pray each day for them.”

Kohberger arrives, waives hearing

Bryan Christopher Kohberger entered the Monroe County courtroom at around 3:24 p.m., dressed in a red jumpsuit.

Besides the occasional whisper, the courtroom was nearly silent.

Kohberger looked back at the throng of reporters before acknowledging his family with a nod. He was seen to be looking to his mother while listening to his legal team.

Judge Margherita Patti Worthington entered the courtroom at 3:30 p.m. Worthington reminded everyone present that the hearing was strictly about extradition and not about the actual crime.

Worthington debriefed Kohberger on what rights he was giving up by waiving extradition, and explained his option to turn it down, as well as what awaited him when he returned to Idaho.

When asked whether his waiving was volunteer or coerced, Kohberger acknowledged that the decision was voluntary, and that he was not coerced or manipulated. He also acknowledged that extradition was in his best interest and that he was of sound mind and body.

The court accepted his waiver after he signed it. Kohberger looked back at his family once more before he was escorted out. His mother covered her face as she left he courtroom.

By 3:40 p.m., sheriffs deputies addressed cameras in the courthouse hallway to note that proceedings had finished. Kohberger waived his extradition hearing, as expected. The move was hinted at by his public defender over the weekend.

Seven deputies, some wearing green kevlar vests over their uniforms, escorted Kohberger from the courtroom and through the halls by 3:45 p.m.

Kohberger will be surrendered to Idaho police custody within 10 calendar days.

