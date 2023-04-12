Live coverage: Louis Gaskin execution at Florida State Prison in Raiford

Louis Gaskin

Convicted murderer Louis Gaskin, also known as the "ninja killer," is scheduled to be put to death via lethal injection at 6 p.m. at Florida State Prison in Raiford.

The U.S. Supreme Court Tuesday denied the 56-year-old's request for a stay.

Gaskin was convicted in 1990 of two counts of first-degree murder in the killings of Robert and Georgette Sturmfels on Dec. 20, 1989, in Palm Coast. Gaskin shot them from outside the house and then broke in and shot them again. Gaskin then stole items, some of which he gave to his girlfriend as Christmas presents. He was sentenced to death for their murders.

Gaskin's last morning

Florida Highway Patrol officers gather under an oak tree at Florida State Prison in Raiford Wednesday, April 12, 2023, hours before Louis Gaskin is scheduled to be put to death.

Gaskin woke up at 4:45 this morning. At 9:45 a.m., he had his last meal, which consisted of barbecue pork ribs, Buffalo wings, pork and turkey neck, shrimp fried rice, French fries and water.

Gaskin was offered a sedative, as is customary for executions, but Kayla McLaughlin Smith, director of communications for the Department of Corrections, would not comment on whether he accepted it.

Gaskin's sister visited him earlier today, according to Smith. His relatives are not allowed to attend the execution. Gaskin did not have a spiritual advisor visit him, Smith said.

Victims or relatives of victims are not attending the execution, Smith said.

She described Gaskin as calm and in good spirits.

