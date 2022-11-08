Live: Coverage of the murder trial of George Wagner IV continues. Will prosecution rest?

WAVERLY, Ohio − After a departure from the typical trial format on Monday to accommodate three defense witnesses who had flown to Ohio from Alaska, Tuesday a return to a more typical format in the proceedings of the murder trial of George Wagner IV is expected.

On Monday, Pike County Common Pleas Judge Randy Deering allowed for the defense to begin in order to accommodate travel needs. The question now remains, when will the prosecution rest its case? Also on Monday, the prosecution called more Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation officials to the stand.

Today in #PikeCountyMassacre trial of #GeorgeWagnerIV for ⁦@Enquirer⁩, the question of the day is when the prosecution will rest its case. pic.twitter.com/9zU5dkRhEw — Patricia Gallagher Newberry (@pattinewberry) November 8, 2022

Ryan Scheiderer of BCI explained how his team of investigators recreated the false truck bed the prosecution says the Wagners built for use the night of April 21, when the Rhoden family was killed.

