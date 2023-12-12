Live coverage and photos from Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear's second inauguration

Tuesday will mark a memorable moment in Kentucky as Gov. Andy Beshear is sworn in for four more years in office. And The Courier Journal will be there throughout the day.

Inauguration events begin with a breakfast reception at 8:30 a.m. and continue throughout the day, with a parade planned at 11 a.m. to precede the swearing-in ceremony that starts at 2 p.m.

Beshear and Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman were sworn in at a midnight ceremony. The events of the day are ceremonial. But they'll offer a first look at Beshear's final term in office, set to last through 2027.

Our coverage will update throughout the day, and KET will offer televised coverage as well as a livestream at ket.org. Here's an early look at what's happening — beginning with a look at the day's schedule.

Inaugural Breakfast Reception

Kentucky Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman greets attendees at the Inaugural Breakfast Reception at the Thomas D. Clark Center for Kentucky History as part of the inauguration ceremonies in Frankfort, Kentucky, on Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023.

Members of the Second Street School Choir perform at the Inaugural Breakfast Reception at the Thomas D. Clark Center for Kentucky History as part of the inauguration ceremonies in Frankfort, Kentucky, on Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023.

Beshear sworn in overnight

From left, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, his wife Britainy Beshear, his daughter Lila, and his son Will, stand by his side as he takes the oath of office from Kentucky Court of Appeals Judge Pamela Goodwine during the 62nd Inauguration of Governor in Frankfort, Ky., Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)

Inauguration schedule

8:30 a.m. — Inaugural Breakfast Reception at the Thomas D. Clark Center for Kentucky History

9:30 a.m. — Inaugural Worship Service at First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ)

11 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Inaugural Parade

1:30 p.m. — Inaugural Prelude on the Capitol steps

2 — Swearing-in Ceremony at the Kentucky Capitol

6 — The Grand March at the Capitol Rotunda

7 to 11 p.m. — Inaugural Ball at the Capitol Grounds (ticketed event not open to the public)

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear inauguration: Live updates and photos