Trump says coronavirus is Democrats' 'new hoax' in raucous South Carolina rally ahead of primary

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. – President Donald Trump criticized and mocked Democratic presidential candidates in a wide-ranging speech in South Carolina on Friday, a day before the state holds a crucial presidential primaryy.

During his speech, Trump described the coronavirus outbreak as the Democrats' “new hoax,” suggesting they were overlooking the effort his administration has made to confront the virus.

The president skirted around the major sell-off this week on Wall Street because of the virus, instead choosing to tout the nation’s overall strong economy.

Congressional Democrats, and others, said Trump and his aides have not devoted enough time and resources to the issue.

"The Trump Administration has mounted an opaque and often chaotic response to this outbreak," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said.

It was a raucous rally – they usually are – and Trump appeared to be having fun. He joked with supporters in front of him, re-upped his criticism of the Oscars for choosing a South Korean film as Best Picture and relentlessly picked on the Democrats running to unseat him.

Trump also discussed his efforts this week to reach out to African American voters who mostly rejected his candidacy in 2016.

"We’re going to compete for every vote in 2020 and we expect to win a historic share of the black vote," Trump said, citing his record on issues ranging from jobs to criminal justice reform.

Trump held several events yesterday at the White House with African American leaders. The Trump campaign, meanwhile, rolled out an African American voter outreach program this week that includes opening campaign centers in several cities.

Trump ended his 80-minute campaign rally with familiar lines – "the best is yet to come!" – but added some unusual mocking of his South Carolina hosts.

The president said he had gotten reports that some South Carolinians were "tired of winning," but added that they would just have to get used to it because too many others like to win.

"You know what, we're going to keep it that way," Trump said.

– John Fritze and David Jackson

Trump incorrectly stated that Democrats support “ripping” the baby out of a mother’s womb “right up until the very moment of birth.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that 1.3% of abortions were performed after 21 weeks and that 65% occur in the first eight weeks.

He continued to state that that is why he asked congress to prohibit late term abortions, saying that Republicans believe “Every child is a sacred gift of God.”

Earlier this week, two longstanding abortion measures failed to advance on the Senate floor.

Although he has been previously against "show votes" on measures that have little chance of passing, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell made his colleagues vote on the bills related to abortion, a divisive issue that Republicans are focusing on ahead of the 2020 elections.

The first bill, the "Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act," would ban abortion at 20 weeks, which is based on a scientifically disputed claim that a fetus can feel pain at that point. The second measure would require abortion providers to try to "preserve the life and health" of any infant born after a failed abortion, or face up to five years in prison.

Both measures were not expected to get the 60 votes needed to advance past the initial procedural hurdle.

– Savannah Behrmann

In a state where the African American vote is paramount, Trump told South Carolina Republicans that he will get a larger share of minority votes nationally this November.

"We’re going to compete for every vote in 2020 and we expect to win a historic share of the black vote," Trump said, citing his record on issues ranging from jobs to criminal justice reform.

Trump doesn't have that high a bar to clear: Hillary Clinton defeated him among African-Americans by 89% to 8%, according to exit polls four years ago.

But clearing 8% could still be a challenge for Trump.

The Democratic candidates campaigning in South Carolina – where the Democratic primary vote on Saturday is expected to be 60% black – have argued that too many of Trump's policies are hurtful to African-Americans.

– David Jackson

Trump boasts of ‘sanctuary city’ court win

President Donald Trump often discusses immigration at his rallies. During his remarks in South Carolina on Friday, he had a big court victory to bring to the discussion.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York ruled Wednesday that the federal government can withhold millions in federal grants from cities and counties that decline to cooperate with federal immigration officials, so-called “sanctuary” jurisdictions.

“Finally, finally,” Trump told the crowd.

Still, the issue is far from settled. Separate federal appeals courts in Chicago, Philadelphia and elsewhere have ruled against the Trump’s administration’s ability to withhold the money to pressure local officials to work with Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

“We have to go through court,” Trump complained to the crowd. “We turn to the left, they sue us, We turn to the right, they sue us.”

Trump's three-year crackdown on immigration has led to a surge in lawsuits reaching the Supreme Court, where a rebuilt conservative majority increasingly is paying dividends for him.

– John Fritze and Richard Wolf

Trump touts some economic numbers – ignores others

Trump offered a very selective reading of the economy tonight in North Charleston.

While bragging about low unemployment statistics and higher growth rates, Trump did not mention another set of numbers: record-breaking falls of stock markets this week in the wake of anxiety over coronavirus.

For months, Trump has cited the market as a good gauge of success.

– David Jackson

Sen. Lindsey Graham praises Trump for putting up with 'bull----'

What a difference four years makes.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., who in 2016 described candidate Trump as nothing less than a danger to the republic, praised him during the president's North Charleston rally.

Trump will win reelection because he is "a damn good president," Graham said.

Graham, an increasingly vocal defender of Trump since his election as president, also thanked him for putting up with "never-ending bull----."

South Carolina's other senator, Tim Scott, also took the stage, giving loud shout-outs to Trump.

"That was quite a display, wasn't it?" Trump said.

– David Jackson

Trump wowed by crowds in India

Like any politician, President Donald Trump often sticks to set talking points in his stump speeches, touting the economy and other successes.

But Trump broke out a fair amount of new material in South Carolina on Friday – much of it driven by news. He, as expected, spent a significant amount of time discussing the coronavirus, which has been dominating the news (he was less effusive about the recent major market slides on Wall Street).

Trump also pointed to his recent trip to India, including a rally there with Prime Minister Narendra Modi that drew huge crowds. He joked that anything less now seems like a letdown.

“It’s hard to be enthused,” Trump joked. “I may never be excited again.”

Still, as usual, Trump pointed to the massive crowd in North Charleston.

“This is not a smattering,” the president said.

As Trump’s rallies have become more closely tied to the early presidential primary schedule, he has also spent more and more time blasting the Democratic candidates running for president.

Through Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and now South Carolina, Trump has taken extensive time to hit many of the candidates running to unseat him. On Friday, he took off on an extended riff about former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, and he polled the audience about which candidate they thought would be the weakest Democratic nominee in November.

– John Fritze

Trump tells SC Republicans to vote in Democratic primary

Trump revealed one of his goals for tonight: asking South Carolina Republicans to vote in the state's Democratic primary on Saturday to simply mess with their opponents.

In making his request, Trump polled the crowd on who is the most vulnerable Democrat in November, and hence deserving of their vote in South Carolina.

"In simple language: Who the hell is the easiest to beat?" Trump asked.

Sen. Bernie Sanders prevailed over former Vice President Joe Biden, on a voice vote.

At one point, Trump asked Republicans to vote only "if it’s legal. If it’s permissible by law."

It is – South Carolina is an open primary state.

But political analysts believe crossover voting would have a negligible effect in South Carolina, just as it did in the New Hampshire primary after Trump made a similar request there.

– David Jackson and John Fritze

Trump plays his greatest hits: media, nicknames, unlimited terms

Beyond the new defenses on coronavirus policy, Trump has used his South Carolina speech to riff on some common speech elements.

He attacked the media. Trump singled out NBC News for its coverage of his administration, drawing boos from the crowd.

He repeated the nicknames of his Democratic opponents. Former Vice President Joe Biden, who is favored in some polls to win Saturday's Democratic primary here in South Carolina, took extended criticism. So did former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg.

And, once again, Trump joked that he just might seek a third term in four years – a joke, he said, to annoy the media.

"A 25-year term limit, please," Trump said at one point.

– David Jackson

Trump ties coronavirus to southern border wall

The president touted his administration’s decision to ban foreign nationals who had traveled to China amidst the spread of the coronavirus.

Trump declared, “We must understand that border security is also health security.”

He then intermingled touting his wall on the southern border with the coronavirus.

He claimed that the wall is "going up like magic," while denouncing Democrats by saying their “open borders” policies would threaten Americans. He reiterated that he would do everything to keep people carrying "the infection" from entering the country, as well as other health problems.

There are currently no known cases of coronavirus having spread into the United States via Mexico.

– Savannah Behrmann

A playful Trump returns to Oscars

When it comes to the president’s rally addresses, at least one thing is certain: The Oscars will be mentioned.

For the third rally in a row, Trump raised his complaint that the Academy awarded its Best Picture award to a South Korean film, “Parasite.”

"They make enough stuff for us,” Trump said of South Korea. “They take advantage of us."

Trump broke into laughter and stepped away for a minute when a member of the audience yelled out “garbage” when Trump began discussing the film.

“He said it’s garbage,” Trump said.

President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in North Charleston, S.C., on Friday. More

The U.S. distributors of the film fired back against Trump this month, suggesting he didn’t like the movie because he couldn’t read the English subtitles.

A few minutes earlier he joked with a group of women attending the rally, asking them what their husbands thought about all of the Trump rallies they’ve attended.

“This group up here,” Trump joked, “they said they don’t care.”

– John Fritze and David Jackson

Trump: Democrats politicizing the coronavirus

In the early part of his rally in South Carolina, President Donald Trump wasted little time turning to the major news of the week: the coronavirus.

Just minutes into his rally in South Carolina, Trump claimed that Democrats were “politicizing” the administration’s response to the virus.

“This is their new hoax,” Trump said.

The president quickly turned to the relatively small number of people in the U.S. who have been confirmed to have the virus.

“Our country is doing so great,” Trump told the cheering crowd.

– David Jackson and John Fritze

Trump starts off with an attack on the media

Beginning his speech at 7:10 p.m. EST, Trump immediately started in one of his favorite targets: reporters.

"The fake news just doesn't get it!" Trump shouted and pointed at the crowd.

Presumably, he was referring to his level of popularity. He kept referring to the size of his crowds.

This 14,000-seat sports arena in North Charleston is packed.

– David Jackson.

Trump touches down in the Palmetto State

Air Force One touched down in South Carolina shortly after 6:20 p.m. EST for his rally in North Charleston.

President Donald Trump was followed off the plane by Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., and was greeted by several officials, including Drew McKissick, chairman of the South Carolina Republican Party, David H. Wilkins, former U.S. Ambassador to Canada, and several military officials from Joint Base Charleston.

The president's flight was newsier than usual: Trump announced a new director of national intelligence by tweet. Trump announced he will nominate Rep. John Ratcliffe, R-Texas.

The rally is set to begin at 7 p.m. EST. The crowd in the North Charleston sports arena did the wave as rumors of the president's arrival spread.

Trump last visited the state in October to discuss criminal justice reform.

– John Fritze

Trump says administration ‘looking’ at further travel restrictions

Trump said Friday his administration is considering further travel restrictions to countries such as Italy that have been heavily affected by the coronavirus.

Trump said his administration is "looking" at expanding travel restrictions in response to the virus, though he did not say when such a decision might be made other than that it would be "soon."

Trump made the brief remarks as he departed the White House en route to South Carolina, where he will hold a rally Friday in North Charleston.

"We haven’t lost anybody yet," Trump said of the virus.

Trump, who does not face a threat in his path to the GOP nomination, said he expected to do "fantastically" in South Carolina.

Trump indicated that he understood that Americans are anxious about the virus.

"It's the unknown, you know, they look at it and they say how long will this last?” the president said.

" I think it's basically the unknown a little bit but I feel very confident and our people are doing a fantastic job and again we haven't seen an increase and people are getting better,” Trump said. “Almost everybody that we see is getting better."

– Michael Collins and John Fritze

Trump's goal in South Carolina: to troll

Trump isn't visiting South Carolina on Friday only to solicit votes – he'll likely win the state easily in November. He's also visiting the Palmetto State to "troll" Democrats a day before their party's high profile primary.

"Some people said I'm trolling the Democrats,” Trump said, “and maybe I am."

The president has rallied in Iowa, New Hampshire and Nevada ahead of those states' primaries or caucuses. He has scheduled a rally in North Carolina on Monday on the eve of Super Tuesday.

"We did it in Colorado. We did it in New Hampshire," Trump said. "No matter where we go, we have much bigger crowds."

Expect Trump to cut down the Democratic candidates one-by-one at his rally on the South Carolina coast. Meanwhile, the Democratic candidates are making their final appeals to primary voters in part by attacking Trump's leadership, including what they call a lack of preparation for efforts to contain the coronavirus.

Some of Trump's Democratic opponents questioned why the president was holding a rally at all, given fears about the virus. The Dow Jones industrial average tumbled in early trading on Friday for the seventh trading day in a row.

"Hey Mr. Trump, why don't you worry about the coronavirus rather than disrupting the Democratic primary right here in South Carolina,” Sanders said at an event Friday.

– David Jackson and John Fritze

President Donald Trump gestures to the crowd at a campaign rally at Las Vegas Convention Center on Feb. 21, 2020 in Las Vegas. More

Mulvaney says press thinks coronavirus will 'bring down' Trump

Look for Trump to make the following argument as he rallies in South Carolina: The days-long slide in the stock market is the media's fault. The president hasn't posted much on Twitter about the market, but the White House has ramped up the argument that if the press would stop covering the coronavirus, investors would calm down.

Acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney reiterated the claim on Friday during an address to the Conservative Political Action Conference. The media, Mulvaney said, "think this will bring down the president, that's what this is all about."

Much of the domestic political media coverage about the coronavirus has so far focused on announcements and actions taken by the Trump administration. On Monday, the White House requested $2.5 billion in emergency funding from Congress, a figure that Democrats immediately tried to frame as inadequate. A day later, Nancy Messonnier, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, warned of "severe" disruptions.

Schools could be closed, she told reporters, mass public gatherings could be suspended and employees could be forced to work from home.

After returning from a two-day trip to India, Trump held an hour-long news conference on Wednesday in which he appointed Vice President Mike Pence as his administration's point person on responding to the virus. Though the president sought to reassure the public that the nation was prepared, he also at times appeared to contradict health officials.

The Dow plummeted nearly 1,200 points on Thursday – its biggest one-day point drop ever – on rising anxiety over the outbreak. Thursday's losses put the blue-chip average into a correction – a decline of 10% from a recent high – for the first time since December 2018.

– John Fritze and Jessica Menton

Trump to hold rare town hall in Pennsylvania

It's a format embraced by many of the candidates seeking the Democratic nomination. Now, President Donald Trump is getting his chance at a town hall, too.

Trump will take part in a town hall in Pennsylvania on Thursday hosted by Fox News, the cable channel said Friday. The event will take place at the Scranton Cultural Center in Scranton, Pennsylvania, and will be co-moderated by Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum.

The town hall will be broadcast on Fox News from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. EST.

The president has repeatedly blasted Fox News for holding town halls featuring Democratic candidates.

"Something strange is going on at Fox," Trump told a rally in Pennsylvania a night after Fox News hosted former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg for a town hall. "They are putting more Democrats on than you have Republicans."

– John Fritze

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Trump holds South Carolina rally before Democratic primary election