Live coverage - Ukraine rips Russian proposal for evacuation routes

Ukraine on Monday dismissed evacuation routes proposed by Moscow that led mostly to Russia and its ally, Belarus.

The development comes as fierce fighting raged in some parts of Ukraine and Russian forces extended their rocket attacks on cities.

Lithuanian president warns Putin may not stop with Ukraine

12:56 p.m.

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda warned Monday before a conversation with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken that Russian Vladimir Putin may "not stop" in Ukraine.

"Frankly, deterrence is no longer enough and we need forward defense here in place because otherwise it will be too late," said Nauseda, according to the Washington Post. "Putin will not stop in Ukraine if he will not be stopped."

Blinken visited Vilnius, Lithuania for a stop on a tour of Europe aimed at demonstrating Western solidarity with Ukraine against the Russian invasion.

- Chloe Folmar

Biden speaks with European leaders

12:51 p.m.

President Biden on Monday spent over an hour on a teleconference with the leaders of France, Germany and the United Kingdom to discuss the latest developments in Ukraine.

Biden spoke for 79 minutes with French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the White House said.

The group convened after a weekend that saw Russian escalate its attacks on Ukraine, with civilians caught in the middle in many instances.

The U.S. has been coordinating with its European allies on sanctions on Russia, including on major Russian banks and key sectors of the economy. But one area of apparent disagreement is whether to ban imports of Russian oil in an attempt to cripple Russia's energy sector.

While the White House is considering such a move under pressure from lawmakers, Scholz has said Germany is not looking to take such a step. Europe is more reliant on Russia for energy imports, and outlawing Russian oil could severely disrupt energy flow and global markets.

WHO confirms 14 attacks on Ukrainian health care facilities

12:26 p.m.

At least 14 health care facilities in Ukraine have been attacked since Russia invaded the country, according to data from the World Health Organization (WHO) cited by The Washington Post.

At least nine people have died and 16 others were injured.

"WHO strongly condemns these attacks," the agency said in a statement, according to the Post. "Attacks on health care violate international law and endanger lives. Even in times of conflict, we must protect the sanctity and safety of health care, a fundamental human right."

The WHO said Ukraine's health system is "undergoing an unimaginable stress test, dealing with three simultaneous crises," pointing to the COVID-19 pandemic, polio outbreak and humanitarian situation, the newspaper reported.

-- MYCHAEL SCHNELL

UN: More than 1.7 million refugees have left Ukraine; 406 civilian deaths

12:15 p.m.

More than 1.7 million refugees have left Ukraine since Russia launched its invasion late last month, according to the United Nations refugee agency.

The Office of the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights also said in a statement Monday that 406 civilians have been killed and 801 others have been injured since the start of the war on Feb. 24.

Neighboring Poland has thus far received the most refugees, with more than 1 million individuals relocating to the European country. Others have traveled to Hungary, Slovakia, Moldova and Romania.

--MYCHAEL SCHNELL

Last Big Four accounting firm cuts ties with Russia

11:44 a.m.

The four largest accounting firms have cut ties with Russia following the nation's invasion of Ukraine, further isolating Russian businesses from the international economy.

Deloitte on Monday said it would pull out of the country, joining the other Big Four accounting firms in doing so. Ernst & Young announced its exit earlier on Monday, while PricewaterhouseCoopers and KPMG said Sunday they would leave Russia.

The accounting firms are leaving behind thousands of employees in Russia. Deloitte will also sever ties with Russia's ally Belarus, from which Russian President Vladimir Putin has launched attacks on the neighboring Ukraine.

"While we know this is the right decision, it will have an impact on Deloitte's 3,000 professionals located in Russia and Belarus," Deloitte CEO Punit Renjen said in a statement.

The exodus of multinational companies from Russia is driven in part by crippling sanctions imposed by the U.S. and its allies that greatly complicate companies' ability to do business in the country.

-- KARL EVERS-HILLSTROM

Ukrainian, Russian foreign ministers to meet in Turkey this week

11:24 a.m.

Ukraine and Russia's foreign ministers are scheduled to meet at a forum in Turkey on Thursday.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu announced the scheduled meeting between Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in a tweet on Monday.

"Upon President [Erdogan]'s initiatives & our intensive diplomatic efforts, Foreign Ministers Sergei Lavrov of #Russia & Dmytro Kuleba of #Ukraine have decided to meet with my participation on the margins of [Antalya Diplomacy Forum]. Hope this step will lead to peace and stability," Cavusoglu wrote on Twitter.

If the talks go ahead as planned, they will mark the fourth time Russian and Ukrainian leaders have engaged in discussions since Moscow launched the invasion. Officials are scheduled to meet for a third round of talks on Monday, according to Reuters. The previous discussions, however, have not led to any major breakthroughs.

--MYCHAEL SCHNELL

Russia says it's ready to halt military operations 'in a moment' if demands are met

11:00 a.m.

Nearly two weeks after starting an unprovoked and violent siege of Ukraine, Russia has told Kyiv it is ready to quickly halt military operations if certain lofty demands are met, according to a Kremlin spokesman.

Those demands include requesting that Ukraine must stop all military action, change its constitution to reject any intention to enter any bloc such as NATO or the European Union, acknowledge Crimea as Russian territory and recognize the two breakaway regions of Donetsk and Lugansk as independent states, Dmitry Peskov said Monday, as reported by Reuters.

"We really are finishing the demilitarization of Ukraine. We will finish it. But the main thing is that Ukraine ceases its military action. They should stop their military action and then no one will shoot," Peskov told Reuters.

--ELLEN MITCHELL

Protesters post sign renaming street outside DC Russian embassy 'President Zelensky Way'

10:39 a.m.

Protesters in front of the Russian Embassy in Washington, D.C., have posted a sign unofficially renaming the street "President Zelensky Way" to show their support for Ukraine and its President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Photos of the new sign located outside the Embassy of Russia on Wisconsin Avenue in D.C. were shared on Twitter by political activist Claude Taylor on Sunday and have since gone viral.

--SARAKSHI RAI

China praises ties to Russia, sending aid to Ukraine

10:33 a.m.

China's foreign minister on Monday referred to Russia as Beijing's "most important strategic partner" despite growing casualties amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Wang Yi specifically referred to China's ties with Russia as "one of the most crucial bilateral relationships in the world," The Associated Press reported.

--MONIQUE BEALS

Blinken: NATO looking at more permanent troop deployments in Baltic region

10:14 a.m.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday said NATO is looking at more permanent troop deployments in the Baltic region as Russia continues its invasion of Ukraine.

Asked if the U.S. will send troops to the Baltic region permanently to protect NATO countries, Blinken told reporters that the alliance is "looking at questions of more permanent deployments."

"We're continuously reviewing within NATO our defense posture, including looking at questions of extending the deployment of forces, looking at questions of more permanent deployments," Blinken said during a joint press conference with Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis in Lithuania.

--MYCHAEL SCHNELL

Russian representatives skip UN court hearing on Ukraine

9:57 a.m.

Russian representatives on Monday skipped a hearing at the United Nations' top court that focused on allegations of genocide in Ukraine that Russian President Vladimir Putin used as a pretext to launch an invasion of the country.

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) held the first of two public hearings on Monday in the case regarding "Allegations of Genocide under the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide (Ukraine v. Russian Federation)," according to Reuters.

--MYCHAEL SCHNELL

Blinken on WNBA star detained in Russia: US will 'provide every possible assistance'

9:42 a.m.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday said that the United States will "provide every possible assistance" to citizens who are being held in foreign countries when asked about WNBA star Brittney Griner who has been detained in Russia.

Blinken refused to share specifics regarding Griner's case when asked by reporters in Moldova and said "With regard to the individual you mentioned, there's only so much I can say given the privacy considerations at this point."

He added that whenever an American is detained anywhere in the world, "we, of course, stand ready to provide every possible assistance, and that includes in Russia."

--SARAKSHI RAI

Ukrainian mayor wounded during evacuation, officials say

9:08 a.m.

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry on Monday said that eight people were killed and others were wounded including the mayor, while attempting to evacuate a northwest suburb of Kyiv.

Anatoliy Fedoruk, the mayor of Bucha, was wounded in the evacuation efforts, which were still ongoing as of noon on Monday, according to the ministry.

While Russia had agreed to allow civilians from some cities to safely evacuate, officials say that Russian troops have violated those cease-fire promises.

--MONIQUE BEALS

Ukraine: Moscow's humanitarian corridors to Russia, Belarus 'unacceptable'

7:38 a.m.

Moscow on Monday announced new humanitarian corridors for civilians to flee from Ukraine to neighboring Russia and Belarus, a proposal that Kyiv is labeling as "unacceptable."

The majority of the routes proposed by Moscow led to Russia or Belarus, which has close ties with Russia, according to Reuters. One of the pathways would bring civilians from Kyiv to Belarus, and another would transport individuals from Kharkiv to Russia, Reuters noted, citing maps published by the RIA news agency.

Moscow would also airlift individuals from Kyiv to Russia, the news service reported, citing the Russian defense ministry.

--MYCHAEL SCHNELL