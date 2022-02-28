Live coverage - Ukraine, Russia delegations meet for peace talks

Members of civil defense prepare Molotov cocktails in a yard in Kyiv





Delegations from Kyiv and the Kremlin are meeting near the border between Ukraine and Belarus for peace talks on Monday, one day after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his country's nuclear defense systems be put on higher alert.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday also asked for his nation to be admitted to the European Union as Russia's invasion of Ukraine enters its fifth day.

His request comes as

Read The Hill's complete coverage of the latest developments in Russia's invasion of Ukraine below:

Ceasefire talks begin between Ukraine, Russian officials

7:33 a.m.

Ceasefire talks between Ukrainian and Russian officials began on Monday, several days into an invasion launched by Moscow that is still unfolding.

Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak told Reuters in a text message that the ceasefire talks, which are taking place on the Belarusian border, had started.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's office previously said that Kyiv had the goal of reaching a ceasefire and compelling Russian forces to leave Ukraine.

--MYCHAEL SCHNELL

Zelensky calls for Ukraine to be given immediate EU membership

6:57 a.m.

President Volodymyr Zelensky is asking for Ukraine to be admitted to the European Union as his country fights off Russian forces amid a full-scale invasion.

"Our goal is to be together with all Europeans and, most importantly, to be on an equal footing," Zelensky said during a video address, according to the New York Times.

"I'm sure it's fair," he added. "I'm sure it's possible."

--DOMINICK MASTRANGELO

Ruble plummets as sanctions bite, sending Russians to banks

6:53 a.m.

MOSCOW (AP) - Ordinary Russians faced the prospect of higher prices and crimped foreign travel as Western sanctions over the invasion of Ukraine sent the ruble plummeting, leading uneasy people to line up at banks and ATMs on Monday in a country that has seen more than one currency disaster in the post-Soviet era.

Story continues

The Russian currency plunged about 30 percent against the U.S. dollar Monday after Western nations announced moves to block some Russian banks from the SWIFT international payment system and to restrict Russia's use of its massive foreign currency reserves. The exchange rate later recovered ground after swift action by Russia's central bank.

People wary that sanctions would deal a crippling blow to the economy have been flocking to banks and ATMs for days, with reports in social media of long lines and machines running out.

--THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

UN: 500,000+ people have fled Ukraine since Russia invaded

6:50 a.m.

GENEVA (AP) - The U.N. refugee agency said Monday that more than 500,000 people have fled Ukraine since Russia invaded the country last week.

U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi gave the estimate in a tweet.

The latest and still growing count had 281,000 people entering Poland, more than 84,500 in Hungary, about 36,400 in Moldova, over 32,500 in Romania and about 30,000 in Slovakia, UNHCR spokeswoman Shabia Mantoo said.

The rest were scattered in unidentified other countries, she said.

--THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Ukraine slows Russian advance under shadow of nuclear threat

6:48 a.m.

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) - Outgunned but determined Ukrainian troops slowed Russia's advance and held onto the capital and other key cities - at least for now. In the face of stiff resistance and devastating sanctions, President Vladimir Putin ordered Russia's nuclear forces put on high alert, threatening to elevate the war to a terrifying new level.

Explosions and gunfire that have disrupted life since the invasion began last week appeared to subside around Kyiv overnight, as Ukrainian and Russian delegations met Monday on Ukraine's border with Belarus. It's unclear what, if anything, those talks would yield.

--THE ASSOCIATED PRESS