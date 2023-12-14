You can live on a cruise, sail the world for just $89 per day

Although passengers were told they're unable to travel the world on the three-year voyage with Life at Sea Cruises this past November, a new "continuous world cruise" was just announced, and it's starting with three and a half years onboard.

New cruise line, Villa Vie Residences will launch its inaugural cruise service called the Continual World Cruise aboard the Villa Vie Odyssey ship in May, according to a press release.

However, this shouldn't be considered an ordinary cruise, Mikael Petterson, Villa Vie Residences CEO, told USA TODAY, as the vessel will be continuously sailing the world and inviting passengers to live on board as long as they want or simply join specific segments of its global travels.

"It's a lifestyle, it's your home," Petterson said.

The three and a half years is just the starting point for the cruise to get up and running, and a five-year itinerary is expected to be announced soon.

The eight-deck ship, departing from Southampton, England, on May 15 will visit all seven continents – stopping at 425 ports in 147 countries for a total of 1,301 days. Travelers are slated to visit countries during major events like Sweden during Midsummer, Brazil during Rio Carnival, and China during the Dragon Boat Festival. The ship will dock in ports from two to seven days.

Since the Villa Vie Odyssey ship is smaller and more intimate than most, it will be "able to reach parts of the world that larger ships cannot access, often docking in the heart of destinations. The ship's flatter hull enables her to navigate inland waterways and rivers too."

The smaller ship can navigate rivers and get into the heart of destinations.

How much will it cost?

For the living onboard concept, people can purchase their own villa, which includes food, alcohol, entertainment, room service, laundry and, of course, "taking you around the world," Petterson said.

Petterson compares the concept to owning a yacht, where someone not only buys the ship itself but pays for food and fuel. Prices for cabins start at $99,999, and it costs $3,500 in fees for two people to live on the ship.

"People live on board. This is their permanent home," Petterson said, adding that the target audience are digital nomads and business owners, pre-retirees and retirees.

Owners' friends and family can also visit and stay in one of the 35 guest cabins for no cost, minus daily port taxes and gratuities. If an owner can't make the sailing, they can rent out their cabin.

So far, there are about 100 firm bookings.

For travelers who can't commit to over 1,000 days of straight sailing, the cruise offers a unique "pay-as-you-go" concept where people can sail for portions of the itinerary. There are 16 segments offered between 35 and 120 days are available for purchase.

The aft restaurant aboard the Villa Vie Odysset

What is included on the cruise?

The 924-passenger vessel from the former Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines is slated to go under renovation for the next two months. The ship features cascading aft decks and a wrap-around promenade, as well as villas as residences.

A large business center with private offices and conference spaces will help people conduct their meetings from sea. There will also be Starlink and Viasat 3 internet across the ship.

During their leisure time, guests can enjoy an educational culinary center, a golf simulator, three restaurants, eight bars and four lounges, an extended pool with four Jacuzzis, a spa and fitness center and a library.

Last month, Life at Sea Cruises announced it was canceling its sailing around the world right before it started because of "challenges due to investor withdrawal." Petterson said people won't have to worry about the same thing happening to Villa Vie Residences.

"The difference is here, I think, quite frankly, they bit off more than they could chew," he said. "We're spending less than a third than what they spent on their vessel."

He added, "We're in a different position altogether."

Kathleen Wong is a travel reporter for USA TODAY based in Hawaii. You can reach her at kwong@usatoday.com.

