LIVE: DA Mulroy hosts press conference discussing justice review updates
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — District Attorney Steve Mulroy is holding a press conference to provide updates from the Justice Review Unit on the initiative for the Violent Crime Intervention.
This is a routine press conference from the Justice Review Unit which handles officer-involved shootings once they have been concluded by the Tennesse Bureau Investigations.
Mulroy will discuss a new approach to violent crime intervention through a state-funded grant.
Watch the press conference here live at 11:00 a.m.
