Live: Democratic National Convention to feature Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama and Kamala Harris on night 3

‘Each of us must be a hero to our communities’: From a wheelchair, Ady Barkan speaks out for Biden

Health care activist Ady Barkan, who gained national prominence by advocating for Sen. Bernie Sanders’ Medicare For All plan, spoke in support of Joe Biden — who opposes it — during the second night of the Democratic National Convention.

Barkan, who was diagnosed with ALS, Lou Gehrig's disease, in 2016, is paralyzed and spoke on video with a computer-generated voice.

"We live in the richest country in history and yet we do not guarantee this most basic human right,” said Barkan. “Everyone living in America should get the health care they need regardless of their employment status or ability to pay." Read more.

Ady Brkan speaks during the virtual Democratic National Convention on August 18, 2020. (via Reuters TV)