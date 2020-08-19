Live: Democratic National Convention to feature Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama and Kamala Harris on night 3

Joe Biden officially became the Democratic nominee on Tuesday during the second night of the virtual 2020 Democratic National Convention. Night three will feature speeches from Sen. Elizabeth Warren, 2016 Democratic nominee and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, former President Barack Obama and Sen. Kamala Harris, Biden’s running mate.
Tune in here beginning at 9 p.m. ET.
Joe Biden officially becomes the Democratic nominee for president
Following a roll call of 57 states and territories, the DNC has formally nominated Joe Biden as the party's 2020 presidential nominee. The roll call is usually a more drawn-out affair, but this year's virtual version moved relatively quickly, going through the roll call alphabetically with the exception of Biden's home state of Delaware — which went last so that it could be the final state to endorse its "favorite son," Joe Biden.
(Democratic National Convention via AP)
‘Each of us must be a hero to our communities’: From a wheelchair, Ady Barkan speaks out for Biden
Health care activist Ady Barkan, who gained national prominence by advocating for Sen. Bernie Sanders’ Medicare For All plan, spoke in support of Joe Biden — who opposes it — during the second night of the Democratic National Convention.
Barkan, who was diagnosed with ALS, Lou Gehrig's disease, in 2016, is paralyzed and spoke on video with a computer-generated voice.
"We live in the richest country in history and yet we do not guarantee this most basic human right,” said Barkan. “Everyone living in America should get the health care they need regardless of their employment status or ability to pay." Read more.
Ady Brkan speaks during the virtual Democratic National Convention on August 18, 2020. (via Reuters TV)
Jill Biden 'heartbroken' by COVID-19 and 'failure to protect our communities'
Speaking from an empty classroom in her husband's home state of Delaware, Jill Biden addressed the coronavirus pandemic's impact on Americans.
"As a mother and a grandmother, as an American, I am heartbroken by the magnitude of this loss. By the failure to protect our communities. By every precious and irreplaceable life gone. Like so many of you, I'm left asking, how do I keep my family safe?"
Dr. Jill Biden speaks during the virtual Democratic National Convention on August 18, 2020. (via Reuters TV)
Colin Powell: ‘Biden will be a president we will all be proud to salute’
Former Secretary of State Colin Powell, who served prominently in Republican George W. Bush's administration, added his voice to the Democratic convention Tuesday night.
“I support Joe Biden for the presidency of the United States because those values still define him, and we need to restore those values to the White House" Powell said of the former vice president’s Scranton, Pa., roots.
“Joe Biden will be a president we will all be proud to salute,” Powell added. “With Joe Biden in the White House, you will never doubt that he will stand with our friends and stand up to our adversaries — never the other way around.” Read more.
Colin Powell speaks during the virtual Democratic National Convention on August 18, 2020. (via Reuters TV)
Former Secretary of State John Kerry: Trump overseas trips 'a blooper reel'
John Kerry, who served as secretary of state under President Obama, blasted President Trump's foreign policy, saying Trump has harmed the way the United States is perceived around the world.
"When this president goes overseas it isn't a goodwill mission, it's a blooper reel," Kerry said. "He breaks up with our allies. Writes love letters to dictators. America deserves a president who is looked up to — not laughed at."
"The only thing exceptional about the incoherent Trump foreign policy is that it has made our nation more isolated than ever before," he continued. "Joe Biden knows that we aren't exceptional because we bluster that we are. We are exceptional because we do exceptional things."
Former Secretary of State John Kerry speaks during the virtual Democratic National Convention on August 18, 2020. (via Reuters TV)
Bill Clinton: ‘You know what Donald Trump will do with four more years: blame, bully, and belittle’
Former President Bill Clinton used his speaking slot at the virtual Democratic National Convention on Tuesday night to criticize President Trump and his halting response to the coronavirus pandemic that has left more than 170,000 Americans dead.
“How did Donald Trump respond? At first he said the virus was under control and would soon disappear,” Clinton said in an address that he prerecorded from his Chappaqua, N.Y., home. “When it didn’t, he was on TV bragging what a great job he was doing while our scientists waited to give us vital information. When he didn’t like the expert advice he was given, he ignored it.” Read more.
(Democratic National Convention via AP)
Sally Yates, ousted from DOJ over ‘Muslim ban,’ says Trump has ‘trampled the rule of law’
Sally Yates, who served as acting attorney general at the start of the Trump administration, pilloried the president on Tuesday for what she described as his abuse of the executive branch – particularly her former agency, the Department of Justice.
“From the moment President Trump took office, he’s used his position to benefit himself rather than our country,” she said during her speech from Atlanta on the second night of the 2020 Democratic National Convention. “He’s trampled the rule of law, tried to weaponize the Justice Department to attack his enemies and protect his friends.” Read more.
(Democratic National Convention via AP)
___
Yahoo News original convention coverage:
Key takeaways from the second night: Jill Biden loves Joe, and so did John McCain
Bill Clinton: ‘You know what Donald Trump will do with 4 more years: blame, bully and belittle’
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez nominates Bernie Sanders at DNC
Colin Powell: ‘Biden will be a president we will all be proud to salute’
Sally Yates, ousted from DOJ over ‘Muslim ban,’ says Trump has ‘trampled the rule of law’
‘Each of us must be a hero’: From a wheelchair, Ady Barkan speaks out for Biden
4 takeaways from the first night of the Democratic National Convention