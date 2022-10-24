Live: Ethan Crumbley expected to plead guilty to murder in Oxford High School shooting

Ethan Crumbley, the teenager charged with killing four fellow students at Oxford High School in November and wounding six others and a teacher, is expected to plead guilty this morning in Oakland County Circuit Court.

Accused Oxford High School school shooter Ethan Crumbley is expected to plead guilty this morning in Oakland County Circuit Court. I'm in the courtroom with family members of victims and other media. — Elisha Anderson (@elishaanderson) October 24, 2022

About 25 representatives of victim families in Oakland County Circuit Court awaiting plea hearing for Oxford High shooting defendant Ethan Crumbley. #Oxford @freep pic.twitter.com/cQTL0Oozl9 — John Wisely (@Jwisely) October 24, 2022

Prosecutors said Friday they made no plea deals, no reductions and no agreements regarding sentencing.

Ethan Crumbley attends a hearing at Oakland County circuit court in Pontiac, Mich., on Feb. 22, 2022, over the teen's placement as he awaits trial. Crumbley, 15, is charged with the fatal shooting of four fellow students and the wounding of seven others, including a teacher at Oxford High School on Nov. 30.

"We can confirm that the shooter is expected to plead guilty to all 24 charges, including terrorism, and the prosecutor has notified the victims," said David Williams, chief assistant prosecutor in Oakland County.

Ethan's parents were summoned to school on Nov. 30. to discuss his disturbing behavior. James and Jennifer Crumbley had said they would get him counseling but declined to take Ethan home. Ethan, who has since turned 16, had a gun in his backpack and went on his rampage soon after his parents left. The parents are charged with involuntary manslaughter for allegedly buying their son the gun that police say was used in the shooting.

