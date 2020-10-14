Live: Dr. Anthony Fauci joins Yahoo News to discuss the coronavirus pandemic

Yahoo News

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and member of the White House coronavirus task force, will join Yahoo News Editor in Chief Daniel Klaidman and Chief Investigative Correspondent Michael Isikoff for a live interview on Thursday to discuss the Trump administration's response to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has killed more than 215,000 Americans and infected nearly 8 million.

Tune in on Thursday, Oct. 15, at 8 a.m. ET.

