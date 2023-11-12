Live football updates: No. 24 North Carolina hosts Duke on Senior Night

It’s Senior Night at North Carolina and some 20 players will be recognized before the rivalry game against Duke at Kenan Stadium.

Quarterback Drake Maye will not be one of the 20, but the ceremony could make for an emotional moment. Maye, a redshirt sophomore, will likely be playing his last home game at Kenan Stadium and playing in the NFL this time next season.

No. 24 UNC (7-2, 3-2 ACC) still has hopes of landing in the ACC championship game in Charlotte but needs to beat Duke and will need help from others. The Blue Devils (6-3, 3-2) will be looking to end a four-game losing streak to UNC and reclaim the Victory Bell at game’s end.

Duke injury updates

Already without starting quarterback Riley Leonard due to a toe injury, Duke will also play UNC without starting middle linebacker Dorian Mausi and starting guard Maurice McIntyre due to injuries. Mausi missed last week’s 24-21 win over Wake Forest as well.

Cornerback Myles Jones, who has missed the last three games, is going through warmups in hopes he’ll be able to play.

Duke is also hoping to get all-ACC left tackle Graham Barton back in the game as well as interior lineman Jacob Monk, who alternates between center and guard during games. They are Duke’s two most experienced offensive linemen and both are warming up at Kenan Stadium. Neither played against Wake Forest. Barton last played in Duke’s 38-20 loss at Florida State on Oct. 21.