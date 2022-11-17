Live: George Wagner IV returns to the stand in Pike County murder trial

WAVERLY, Ohio – George Wagner IV returns to the stand in his own defense Thursday in the Pike County Common Pleas Court.

Defense lawyer John P. Parker stunned the courtroom Wednesday morning when he called Wagner IV to testify. Wagner IV offered surprises of his own as he denied any and all involvement and knowledge about the 2016 homicides of seven members of Pike County’s Rhoden family and one future member.

If he had known that his father, mother and younger brother were plotting to kill the Rhodens, he said under questioning, he would have intervened.

“I would have never let it happen,” he replied. “One way or another, I would not have let it happen.”

George Wagner IV takes the stand in his trial Wednesday.

Wagner IV, 31, faces 22 counts including eight counts of aggravated murder in relation to the Rhoden killings. He will continue to answer his lawyer’s questions Thursday morning. After that, prosecutors will cross examine him.

Prosecutors called more than 50 witnesses to testify against Wagner IV. They rested their case last week, pending official entry of evidence. That process is still ongoing.

The defense earlier called nine witnesses.

.#GeorgeWagnerIV Back on the stand this morning in #PikeCountyMassacre trial. ⁦@Brooke_LaValley⁩ and I are back in the courtroom for ⁦@Enquirer⁩ and other ⁦@Gannett⁩ outlets. pic.twitter.com/k6vc1tMaoG — Patricia Gallagher Newberry (@pattinewberry) November 17, 2022

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Pike County murder trial: George Wagner IV testifies for second day