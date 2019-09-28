Record-breaking snowstorm unleashes feet of snow, hinders travel in parts of northern Rockies

The northern Rockies were blasted with the first big snowstorm of the season, which the National Weather Service forecasted as a "historic winter storm."

Governor Steve Bullock issued an executive order declaring a winter storm emergency in Montana on Sunday.

"The storm brought heavy, wet snow with accumulation amounts up to three feet in some locations. High winds have downed trees and power lines resulting in road closures, emergency travel conditions, intermittent cellular service and power outages," the governor's office said in a press release.

The press released continued by stating the seasonably cold temperatures will delay snowmelt in some areas and bring the end of the growing season for some agricultural producers.

Winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories were in effect for parts of the northern Rockies, Cascades, and Sierra Nevada early on Sunday morning as snow continued to fall.

Highways across northwestern Montana experienced reduced visibility due to blowing and drifting snow over the weekend.

There was at least one vehicular accident amid slippery roads. Montana Highway Patrol trooper Amanda Villa posted on Twitter a car that had slipped into a ditch and flipped over. Villa reported that everyone who had been in the vehicle was okay.

A preliminary snowfall of 9.7 inches fell in Great Falls, Montana, on Saturday, which beat the daily record of 6.1 inches set in 1954. This also is the earliest date of a snowfall of 9.7 inches or greater, with the previous earliest date being November 8, 2012. Snow will continue to pile up in the city into Sunday night.

Missoula, Montana, recorded a trace of snow on Saturday, which is the first time a trace of snow has ever been recorded on the date. On Sunday, 1.6 inches of snow had fallen over Missoula by noon local time, breaking the city's all-time September snowfall record of 1.5 inches set in 1934.

As of Sunday morning, Spokane, Washington, has received 3.1 inches of snow. Prior to this event, the snowiest September on record was in 1926 when 1.4 inches fell.

The highest snowfall amount as of Sunday night was 48 inches, in Browning, Montana. Browning Public Schools announced they will be closed on Monday.

A total of 15 inches of snow was reported near Kiowa, Montana, while another report found that East Glacier Park, Montana, had received 21 inches of snow.

Here is a summary of snowfall reports received across western Montana and north central ID so far today: https://t.co/8XbpK3UFnI

We would love to see your photos and reports from this seasonably-historic storm! #mtwx #idwx #winterstorm ❄️☃️ pic.twitter.com/TSwwAz5I2e — NWS Missoula (@NWSMissoula) September 29, 2019

By early afternoon local time on Saturday, 13 inches of snow had been reported near Choteau, Montana. The report also mentioned that ice has started to cover highways that were previously plowed.

Officials in Choteau reported numerous downed power lines and trees due to severe wind on Saturday around noon, which created dangerous conditions.

Ahead of the storm, Glacier National Park in Montana announced road closures. While St. Mary Campground remains open, "camping not advised" signs have been put in place.

In the wake of the snow, those left without power or cleaning up storm debris will face bitterly cold conditions with record lows challenged on Sunday night and Monday night.