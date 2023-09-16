LIVE HIT 6PM
LIVE HIT 6PM
The AL East and the likely first-round playoff bye that comes with it is up for grabs.
Misiewicz didn't appear to lose consciousness in a frightening scene.
Student loan repayment is set to restart Oct. 1. Here's how to file a complaint with the Department of Education if you have any issues related to your loans or servicer.
In this overview for first-time founders, Benjamin Döpfner (founder and CEO of Vesto) explains how to develop a treasury management strategy that optimizes operating and strategic cash reserves. Everyone wants to be the hero who saves the day, but it’s hard to hit a home run in B2B sales.
Ford, General Motors and Stellantis -- after both sides failed to reach a deal. This is the first time in history that all three automakers have been hit by strikes at once. The automakers and the UAW had until 11:59 p.m. Thursday evening to come to an agreement.
A lawsuit filed against Google by California's Attorney General over the company's deceptive and misleading options for managing location data has resulted in a $93 million settlement — and new protections for consumers in the state. As detailed in an incredibly straightforward complaint, Google in several ways appeared to promise users that they could choose whether or how much location data was used in order to target them for advertisements. Location History is one of several detailed records Google keeps of your activity — you can turn it off here if you haven't already.
The second installment of Square Enix's ambitious Final Fantasy VII remake saga has a release date. Final Fantasy VII Rebirth will arrive on PlayStation 5 on February 29. A new trailer has also emerged.
Watch Fantasy Football Live on Thursday at 7 p.m. ET for sit-start advice to help get your Week 2 lineup ready for victory.
Democrats thought voters would demand that a temporary program reducing poverty would be extended when it expired in 2021. Nope.
This ergonomic high-back desk chair with lumbar support is the top pick for those with poor posture and comes in handy for college all-nighters.
3 questions for former politician Stacey Abrams, who for years wrote under a pen name.
Microsoft is replacing Xbox Live Gold with Xbox Game Pass Core on September 14. It has now announced the 36 games that players can access at the outset with their membership.
Amazon’s Ring is mostly known for doorbell cams and consumer-grade surveillance tech, but the company’s moving past humans and onto our beloved furry friends. It just announced the Ring Pet Tag to help find lost pets, as the tag attaches to a collar and includes a bevy of digital information about the animal, should it wander away from the yard.
Take advantage of your under-bed real estate with these storage solutions. The post These are the 5 best under bed storage containers, so you can use every inch of your space to organize your things appeared first on In The Know.
In a Disrupt Stage session called “Making Sustainability a Core Value at Apple,” we’ll talk with the former EPA administrator about how Apple plans to hit that end-of-decade target. You don’t get to be the world’s most valuable company by sitting on your tech laurels, and Jackson has spent the past decade making sustainability the sun to Apple’s orbit.
Follow along as we cover the 2023 Detroit Auto Show live from the show floor.
Investors are rotating into energy stocks as oil prices hit 2023 highs.
Join us for live coverage directly from the Steve Jobs Theater in Apple Park, where the company is expected to unveil the iPhone 15, Apple Watch Series 9 and more.
ESPN announced it’s giving fans an alternate live NFL game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Jacksonville Jaguars that will be fully animated in the “Toy Story” universe. The event, titled “Toy Story Funday Football,” will stream on Disney+, ESPN+ and NFL+ (mobile only) on October 1 at 9:30 a.m. ET. It will air the same time as the real NFL International Series game, which takes place at Wembley Stadium in London.
The U.S. has been hit with a series of severe storms and hurricanes, forcing thousands of people to evacuate their homes and destroying millions of dollars worth of infrastructure. While Americans pick up the pieces from the destruction of Hurricane Idalia, a new hurricane, Lee, heads toward the East Coast.