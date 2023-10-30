LIVE: Hitman who helped kill Dan Markel answers questions on Day 3 of Charlie Adelson trial

The murder trial for Fort Lauderdale periodontist Charlie Adelson continues on its third day in a Leon County courtroom. Adelson is accused of orchestrating one of Tallahassee’s most shocking crimes — the murder-for-hire killing of Florida State University law professor Dan Markel.

Luis Rivera, who pleaded guilty in 2016 to second-degree murder, is taking the stand again Monday morning.

Rivera pleaded guilty in exchange for a 19-year sentence to run concurrently with a federal sentence on an unrelated case for his statements and cooperation with prosecutors. In 2019 he testified that he was with Sigfredo Garcia when Markel was murdered.

Adelson, is accused of orchestrating the murder and paying two Miami men, Luis Rivera, a Latin Kings gang leader, his close friend, Sigfredo Garcia, to carry out the hit. Rivera, Garcia and Adelson's former girlfriend, Katherine Magbanua, the other of Garcia's children, have already been convicted in the murder.

Luis Rivera takes the witness stand

Before giving his testimony, Daniel Rashbaum walked the Luis Rivera and the jury through facts and specifics of Rivera's role in the 2014 murder-for-hire plot.

"Everything you knew about the murder plot came from Sigfredo?" Rashbaum asked.

"Yes, sir," Rivera said.

He added that everything they did in the murder had to go through Katherine Magbanua.

Rashbaum said Sigfredo Garcia and Magbanua lied to to Rivera from the start. They lied about the the purpose of the trip to Tallahassee, about the lady on the street and the money he received, Rashabum said.

Rashbaum asked if it was possible Sigfredo Garcia and Katherine Magbanua lied about the extortion plot.

"I don't know," Rivera said.

He said he thought they were just going to rob Dan Markel, but Magbanua and Garcia said they had to murder him. Garcia told Rivera they were just going to watch Markel and not actually kill him on the first trip.

On the day of the murder, Rivera testified that he saw Markel drop his kids off at daycare that morning. He wanted to be sure the kids weren't around.

"I (didn't) want to do that in front of the kids," he said.

The initial plan was for Rivera to be the shooter, but he refused and didn't want to be the one to pull the trigger. This forced Garcia to be the man to do the job.

Charlie Adelson stands during a short break on Oct. 27, 2023, the second day of his trial.

