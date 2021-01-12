Live coverage: Pence says he won't invoke 25th Amendment
The U.S. House of Representatives is meeting Tuesday evening to consider a resolution calling on Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove President Trump from office amid continuing fallout from last week's deadly Capitol riot. In a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi released ahead of the vote, Pence said he has no intention of doing so.
On Wednesday morning, the House will meet to consider articles of impeachment against the president.
Yahoo News is providing complete coverage of the floor debates and historic votes that will follow. Tune in beginning Tuesday, Jan. 12, at 6 p.m. ET.
The latest
• The U.S. House of Representatives is meeting Tuesday evening to consider a resolution calling on Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove President Trump from office amid continuing fallout from last week's deadly Capitol riot.
• In a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Pence said that he has no intention of doing so.
• "I not believe that such a course of action is in the best interest of our Nation or consistent with our Constitution," Pence wrote, accusing House Democrats of playing "political games."
• On Wednesday morning, the House will meet to consider articles of impeachment against the president.
• Several Republicans, including Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., say they will vote to impeach Trump.
Fourth GOP. House member says he'll vote yes on impeachment
Rep. Fred Upton of Michigan announced his decision late Tuesday, saying while he would have preferred a bipartisan censure of President Trump he would vote yes. He joins Reps. Liz Cheney of Wyoming, John Katko of New York and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois.
(House Speaker Nancy Pelosi speaks on the House Chamber floor Tuesday evening.)
Pelosi: Trump must be removed from office immediately
“The facts are very clear. The president called for this seditious attack," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi argued during the formal House debate over the resolution calling on Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove President Trump from office.
Pelosi said Trump "must be removed from office immediately."
"As the dangers escalated, he ignored and flat out rejected the pleas of Congress to call off his supporters, the rioters, the terrorists as they engaged in vandalism and violence," she said. "The president’s actions demonstrate his absolute inability to discharge the most basic and fundamental powers and duties of his office."
Pelosi had said that if Pence did not act, Congress would vote Wednesday to impeach the president for a second time.
Members of the National Guard gather in front of the U.S. Capitol as the House of Representatives meets to consider a resolution demanding Vice President Mike Pence remove President Trump from office, Jan. 12, 2021. (Erin Scott/Reuters)
Raskin: 'Every person in this room could have died'
Opening the formal debate over the resolution for Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove President Trump over his role inciting las week's C capitol riot, Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., reminded his colleagues the gravity of the events that occurred on Jan. 6.
"Every person in this room could have died," Raskin said.
The Maryland Democrat is also leading the push to impeach Trump. He co-authored the articles of impeachment that are expected to be debated and voted on Wednesday by the House.
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) is searched by Capitol Police after setting off the metal detector outside the House chamber on Tuesday. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Pence to Pelosi: I will not invoke the 25th Amendment
In a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi released while the House was preparing to vote, Vice President Mike Pence said he will not invoke the 25th Amendment.
"I not believe that such a course of action is in the best interest of our Nation or consistent with our Constitution," Pence wrote. "Last week, I did not yield to pressure to exert power beyond my constitutional authority to determine the outcome of the election, and I will not now yield to efforts in the House of Representatives to play political games at a time so serious in the life of our Nation."