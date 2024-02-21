LIVE: House in Truro begins two-day journey from Ballston Beach to South Highland Road

Editor's note: More photos of the homes' journeys will be added to this story.

TRURO - Shortly after sunrise, the house at 127 South Pamet Road started its two-day journey to its new home on South Highland Road.

The home overlooking Ballston Beach is one of two town-owned homes being moved this week to a town-owned lot on South Highland Road. The other home is located at 13 Walsh Way.

The homes will be used by town employees for transitional and seasonal housing.

Geddes Building Mover of New Hampshire is the contractor for the move and has coordinated with the local police and fire departments and department of public works. The home movers have been on site this week preparing for the house relocation. Eversource and R.W. Bryant Contracting of Plymouth moved in early Wednesday morning, moving utility wires ahead of the home as it made its slow journey down South Pamet Road.

The house makes a wide slow turn after making its way down the driveway and into the Ballston Beach parking lot.

The home was taken to the intersection of Route 6 and North Pamet Road where it will be staged overnight.

The home is scheduled to resume its journey Thursday morning down Route 6 to South Highland Road. Once the South Pamet Road home is delivered to its new location on South Highland Road, the home on Walsh Way will be moved to the same location.

This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: LIVE: A Truro house on its way to to new address. How and why?