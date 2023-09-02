'I live with the images every day': Portage man sentenced for fatally shooting girlfriend

Zachary Blosser enters a Portage County Common Pleas courtroom on Friday for sentencing in the shooting death of his 17-year-old girlfriend, Kaylee Freitag, in March 2021.

A Portage County man will spend at least a dozen years in prison for fatally shooting a 17-year-old girl in the mouth at a Nelson Township home in March 2021.

Judge Becky Doherty sentenced Zachary D. Blosser, 20, in Portage County Court of Common Pleas Friday afternoon to 12 to 16½ years in prison for shooting his girlfriend, Kaylee Freitag.

Zachary Blosser sits with defense attorney Leonard Hazelett Friday as he waits to hear the sentence handed down by Portage County Common Pleas Judge Becky Doherty for the shooting death of 17-year-old Kaylee Freitag

"A life was lost here, Mr. Blosser," Doherty said close to the end of the approximately one-hour sentencing hearing. "And while I appreciate that you have taken responsibility by entering this plea of guilty…I can only hope that you can come to terms with what happened."

Before Doherty sentenced him, Blosser turned to Freitag's family in the gallery and said, "I'm sorry."

"I live with the images every day of what happened," Blosser told Doherty shortly before that.

Portage County Prosecutor Stephen Michniak recounts the events that happened leading up to the death of 17-year-old Kaylee Freitag in March 2021 during the sentencing of Zachary Blosser.

Blosser pleaded guilty in July to first-degree felony involuntary manslaughter with a firearm specification as part of a plea deal. He faced a maximum possible sentence of 11 to 16½ years for the felony, plus a mandatory three years for the specification.

Prosecutor Stephen Michniak told Doherty before she sentenced Blosser that he believes Blosser should receive more than the mandatory six-year minimum, but less than the maximum, but he did not recommend a specific sentence.

Zachary Blosser’s sister Brittany Grant makes a statement before Judge Becky Doherty during his sentencing hearing in the shooting death of 17-year-old Kaylee Freitag in March 2021.

He said Freitag's family trusts that Doherty would impose a fair sentence.

"They never had animosity towards Zach," he said.

Michniak said he believes the plea deal was for the best because although a jury likely would have found Blosser guilty of the involuntary manslaughter charge, he does not believe there is enough evidence that Blosser intentionally shot Freitag to convict him of murder, the charge in his grand jury indictment.

In a sentencing memorandum filed Aug 25, Blosser's attorneys requested a four-year sentence for the involuntary manslaughter charge, not including the specification.

"He's a good person, a good heart," said Abigail Schock, one of Blosser's two attorneys, during the hearing.

Zachary Blosser reads a statement before Judge Becky Doherty during his sentencing in the shooting death of 17-year-old Kaylee Freitag in March 2021. Standing with him are his attorneys, Abigail Schock and Leonard Hazelett.

She added that she believes Blosser is a good candidate for rehabilitation.

In a separate case, Blosser pleaded guilty to fourth-degree felony aggravated assault in connection with an incident involving another male inmate at Portage County Jail in January 2022. Doherty sentenced him to 18 months for that offense, but made it concurrent to the other sentence, so it does not add any extra time.

What happened?

According to the sentencing memorandum, Freitag lived with Blosser, his mother, and sister for several months and felt accepted. But she was then invited to live with her aunt and uncle to help care for children in the household and she insisted that Blosser come as well. The two shared quarters in the basement.

Freitag was shot once in the mouth in the basement of a Knowlton Road home on March 12, 2021. The memorandum identified the weapon as an AR-15 rifle.

Firearms in the home were kept in a gun safe in the basement, which was usually kept locked, but eventually Blosser and Freitag discovered that the safe had been left unlocked, the memorandum states.

Over the next few weeks, until Freitag's death, "Zach and Kaylee played around with the gun that ultimately killed Kaylee," the memorandum says.

"They had open access to the to the rifle and took pictures with the rifle in the weeks leading up to her death," the memorandum says.

The memorandum refers to Blosser as a "runner" because he had a habit of running away when things became difficult at home, but it notes that when Freitag was shot, he yelled to Freitag's grandmother to call for help while he performed CPR and remained on the premises, submitting to several hours of interviews with sheriff's investigators.

He was arrested less than five hours after the shooting.

Michniak said that Blosser told different stories in the aftermath of the shooting, including suggesting Freitag shot herself and that he was holding the gun and did not know how it went off. He said that Freitag's grandmother, who was upstairs, had reported Freitag had been outside with the children and only went to the basement to get a ball a short while before the grandmother heard the shot.

Michniak said what still not been explained is why the gun's barrel was in Freitag's mouth when it was fired.

"There lies the crux. How did that gun go off?" he asked, adding he doubts the whole truth will ever be known.

Abigail Schock, one of Blosser's two attorneys, said Blosser had been in shock after the shooting while being extensively questioned by investigators over a period of hours and days.

"Certainly, that was very difficult for him," she said. "He did cooperate as best he could. He's still working through that, your honor. Still works through it today."

She said that Blosser had wanted all along to take responsibility for his actions, but she and Hazelett had put the brakes on that until they made sure his interests were served.

Blosser said Freitag was the "love of my life" and always will be. He admitted that playing with the guns was "foolish" and "childish" and said he does take responsibility.

"I am, of course, mad that this happened, that I let it happen," he said.

He also offered an explanation as to why he made different statements just after the shooting.

"I didn't have the courage to tell the family the truth," he said.

A couple in love

Michniak said relatives of Freitag's family had submitted several victim impact statements, but opted not to speak in court.

"This is an emotional day for them. This is a very tough day for them," he said.

Michniak said Freitag's family members have felt a great deal of pain over her death.

"It's left a hole that can never be filled. It's changed this family's life forever," he said.

Only Brittany Grant, Blosser's sister, spoke on his behalf during the hearing.

Judge Becky Doherty reads her sentence for Zachary Blosser in the shooting death of 17-year-old Kaylee Freitag in March 2021.

Grant said that her brother seemed to have gone through some kind of unexplainable change between ages 8 and 10 and started getting into trouble, including lying and stealing. His relationship with Freitag seemed to change that.

"When Kaylee came into his life, he showed he really wanted to make a change," said Grant, adding, "He only just wanted to be a different person. He saw he could be something more."

She said she never saw any "warning signs" that their relationship would become violent. When they argued sometimes, it was verbal and and never threatened to become physical, she said.

Zachary Blosser, along with his attorneys, public defenders Abigail Schock (left) and Leonard Hazelett (right), listen as Judge Becky Doherty reads Blosser’s sentence in the shooting death of 17-year-old Kaylee Freitag in March 2021.

"I'd always known them to be a loving couple," said Grant.

According to the sentencing memorandum, Blosser and Freitag had troubled lives with similar experiences.

The two connected with each other, were in love and inseparable, and planned to marry, says the memorandum.

Blosser, in particular, had run-ins with the law and difficulties in school, but with Freitag's encouragement was working out his difficulties with a "trusted counselor."

"Zach finally felt like life had a purpose with Kaylee in it," says the memorandum

Defense raises questions about delays in submitting evidence

The sentencing memorandum alleges that delays in the case were due in part to the sheriff's office not submitting evidence in the case to the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation. It was discovered nearly a year after the shooting that Freitag's cell phone had never been submitted for data extraction, the memorandum asserts, at which point, an "outraged court" immediately ordered the phone submitted to BCI.

About a year later, it was discovered the sheriff's office had never submitted Freitag's DNA to BCI for comparison with DNA from an "unknown female" found on the gun, the memorandum alleges. Subsequent testing matched DNA found on the gun's barrel, trigger and trigger guard, as well as on an expended shell casing with Freitag's DNA.

The allegations were not raised during the hearing.

Sheriff Bruce Zuchowski and Chief Deputy Ralph Spidalieri did not respond to an email the Record-Courier sent Wednesday morning seeking comment.

'I want to change as many lives as I can'

As part of a plea deal, other charges in the indictment were dismissed, including a second unclassified murder charge, two counts of second-degree felony assault, and single counts of third-degree felony tampering with evidence and fourth-degree felony safecracking. The murder and assault charges all included firearms specifications.

One of the murder charges alleged that Freitag was killed during an alleged assault and one of the assault charges alleged the assault was committed with a deadly weapon.

The assault charge in the separate case was amended down from third-degree felony attempted assault.

Prior to his sentencing, Blosser has been held in Portage County Jail on a $2 million bond.

He said he hopes to live his life in the future in a way that would make Freitag proud of him.

"I want to change as many lives as I can with my story," he said.

Reporter Jeff Saunders can be reached at jsaunders@recordpub.com.

This article originally appeared on Record-Courier: Zachary Blosser sentenced for fatally shooting girlfriend in 2021