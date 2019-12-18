Full coverage: House votes to impeach President Trump

The U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday voted to impeach President Trump for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress over his dealings with Ukraine, making him the third president in U.S. history to be impeached.
Here’s a recap of the historic proceedings:
The session began at 9 a.m. ET, with House Republicans calling for procedural votes.
Hours later, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi opened the formal debate over the articles.
“It is a matter of fact that the president is an ongoing threat to our national security,” she said.
Many vitriolic speeches followed, but there was little in the way of actual drama.
Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler rebuked Rep. Louie Gohmert, R-Texas, for echoing "Russian propaganda."
One Republican lawmaker defended Trump by saying Jesus got a better deal in his trial.
Trump defended himself on Twitter, at one point issuing an all-caps tweet.
The House voted to approve the first article of impeachment, abuse of power, at 8:34 p.m. ET.
It voted to approve the second, obstruction of Congress, 18 minutes later.
Before calling the vote, Pelosi warned Democrats not to cheer — though some did.
The votes were almost entirely along party lines.
Two Democrats — Reps. Jeff Van Drew (N.J.) and Collin Peterson (Minn.) — voted against the first.
Rep. Jared Golden, D-Maine, voted for abuse of power but against obstruction of Congress.
Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, who favored censure over impeachment, voted present.
President Trump was impeached while he was speaking at a reelection rally in Michigan.
At the rally, Trump said “it doesn't really feel like we're being impeached.”
Trump also disparaged Democratic Rep. Debbie Dingell’s late husband, suggesting he is in hell.
At a press conference after the vote, Pelosi called for a “fair” Senate trial.
She did not rule out withholding articles of impeachment from the Senate.
