Live And Interactive Digital Town Hall Technology Launched By CherryRoad, Utilizing Technology Provided By LogMeIn

MORRIS PLAINS, N.J., April 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CherryRoad Technologies Inc., a leading integrator of public sector software and digital technology solutions, today announced that, in conjunction with remote work software company LogMeIn's Unified Communications and Collaboration portfolio of products, has launched a unique, digital communications enablement solution. Digital Town Hall provides real-time interaction at Government Town Halls, School Boards, Administrations, and Parent/Teacher Meetings, during today's social-distancing, coronavirus environment.

Currently, many entities are faced with challenges related to:

Restrictions with in-person township, agency, board, administration, and parent/teacher meetings

Communications within these organizations about key dates and events

Sharing content and allowing stakeholders to retrieve important information and virtually interact in real-time

This Digital Communication technology provides a central place to share event content and collaborate on important topics. It further enables entities to hold meetings and provides:

Stakeholders the ability to communicate and get involved remotely, in real-time

Stakeholders an avenue to get the community involved, virtually with live questions and answers

Information that is pertinent to the virtual meeting, centralized and stored in a secure cloud environment for easy access

CherryRoad is currently offering its Digital Technology to public sector and education agencies for 90 days free of charge. Contact ClientCare@cherryroad.com.

About CherryRoad Technologies Inc.

At CherryRoad, our clients entrust us with the success of their IT solutions, whether we're delivering on-premise ERP, cloud-based application management, business intelligence, process optimization, strategic staffing, or change management consulting. Throughout our 30-year history we've successfully partnered with hundreds of public sector and commercial clients to modernize, optimize, and manage their back-office functions. Headquartered in Morris Plains, N.J. with offices across the U.S., we've earned a solid reputation for combining technology, organizational, functional, and vertical market expertise into practical solutions that deliver results – on-time and on-budget. For more information, visit www.cherryroad.com

About LogMeIn, Inc.

LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOGM) simplifies how people connect with each other and the world around them to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses. One of the world's top 10 public SaaS companies, and a market leader in unified communications and collaboration, identity and access management, and customer engagement and support solutions, LogMeIn has millions of customers spanning virtually every country across the globe. LogMeIn is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts with additional locations in North America, South America, Europe, Asia and Australia.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/live-and-interactive-digital-town-hall-technology-launched-by-cherryroad-utilizing-technology-provided-by-logmein-301035145.html

