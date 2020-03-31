Live Investor Conference & Webinar: Global Technology & Software Companies Present April 2nd

Company executives will share vision and answer audience questions at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

NEW YORK, March 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtual Investor Conferences today announced the agenda for the upcoming Global Technology and Software Virtual lnvestor Conference, the leading proprietary investor conference series. Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors and analysts are invited to attend. The program opens at 10:15 AM ET on Thursday, April 2nd with the first live webcast at 10:30 AM ET

REGISTER NOW AT: https://tinyurl.com/040220AgendaPR

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates. There is no cost to log-in, attend the live presentations or ask questions.

April 2nd Agenda:

To facilitate investor relations scheduling, for more information about the program and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

