Live in these Iowa cities? You should be feel happy, says new list on happiest cities

Two cities in Iowa are considered among the happiest cities in America, but unfortunately for Iowans, those cities aren’t taking any top spots.

Personal finance company WalletHub announced its 2024 happiest cities in America report on Feb. 27, highlighting 182 cities across the country that were measured by factors such as life expectancy, job satisfaction and 27 other metrics.

How does Des Moines rank among happiest cities in America?

The other city in Iowa to make the list is Des Moines at No. 72 in the report.

Like Cedar Rapids, Des Moines is home to several cultural and entertainment offerings from Hoyt Sherman Place, the Des Moines Civic Center, the Des Moines Art Center and the Wells Fargo Arena.

With a population estimate of 211,034 as of July 2022, the median household income from 2018 to 2022 was $62,378, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. The employment rate was nearly 70% for the same period of people 16 and older, and the average travel time to work for the same period and worker age group is only about 20 minutes.

What other Iowa city is among the happiest?

Cedar Rapids beat Des Moines, ranking 45 on the list.

The eastern Iowa city has a population of 136,429, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. It is home to several cultural attractions such as the National Czech & Slovak Museum, historic mansion Brucemore and the African American Museum of Iowa.

About 69% of people age 16 and older living in Cedar Rapids were employed between 2018 and 2022, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, and the median household income was $66,895 during this period.

Plus, having an airport located within the city also provides convenient travel options.

How were the happiest cities in America determined?

WalletHub compared 182 of the largest cities in America. This number included the most populated U.S. cities and at least two of the most populated cities in every state, according to WalletHub.

These cities were measured based on metrics that fell under each category:

Emotional and physical well-being

Income and employment

Community and environment

Metrics for emotional and physical well-being included depression rate, sports participation rate, food insecurity rate and more. For income and employment, those metrics included the poverty rate, unemployment rate, bankruptcy rate, commute time and more. As for community and environment, metrics included separation and divorce rate, hate crime incidents and weather among other metrics.

WalletHub calculated each city’s weighted average across all metrics to determine a city’s overall score. Data from the U.S. Census Bureau, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Federal Bureau of Investigation and several other sources were used for the report.

What are the top 10 happiest cities in America?

Brown pelicans fly in front of the San Francisco skyline on August 17, 2018 in San Francisco, California.

Four cities in California nabbed positions in the top 10, with Silicon Valley city Fremont taking the lead. One reason it’s the happiest city in the country is having the lowest separation and divorce rate in the country at 8.9%, according to WalletHub.

Three of Iowa's border states were represented in the top 15. Those cities are Madison, Wisconsin (No. 4), Sioux Falls, South Dakota (No. 11) and Minneapolis (No. 13).

Here are the top 10 happiest cities, according to WalletHub:

Fremont, California

Overland Park, Kansas

San Jose, California

Madison, Wisconsin

Irvine, California

Honolulu, Hawaii

San Francisco, California

Pearl City, Hawaii

Columbia, Maryland

Scottsdale, Arizona

