Live: Israel accused of bombing parts of Gaza it told civilians to flee to
Israel has bombed areas of southern Gaza where it had told Palestinians to flee to ahead of an expected ground invasion.
One family told the Reuters news agency they were going to head back north because they would rather die at home after an air strike hit the house next to where they were sheltering.
A journalist for the Associated Press witnessed around 50 bodies brought to a hospital following air strikes that were launched without warning.
Bombing in the south killed scores of Palestinians overnight, the Hamas-run government media office said.
The Israeli military has said it was targeting Hamas hideouts, infrastructure and command centres. “When we see a target, when we see something moving that is Hamas, we’ll take care of it,” an Israeli military spokesman said.
On Friday, the Israeli military told the population of the northern half of the Gaza Strip, which includes the enclave's biggest settlement Gaza City, to move south immediately. On Saturday, it said it would guarantee the safety of Palestinians fleeing on two main roads until 4pm.
At least 2,808 Palestinians have been killed and 10,850 injured since Israel launched attacks on the Gaza Strip following the Hamas assault on 7 October in which more than 1,400 Israeli’s were killed.
- H
- Y
UK and rest of world must create Palestinian refugee scheme, Humza Yousaf says
Scottish first minister Humza Yousaf speaking at the SNP annual conference. (Alamy)
Scotland's first minister Humza Yousaf has called on the international community to create a refugee programme for people trapped in Gaza.
Speaking to the SNP conference on Tuesday, he urged the Israeli government not to use “collective punishment” against the Palestinian people for the actions of Hamas, which he said “can never be justified”.
Mr Yousaf’s in-laws: Elizabeth and Maged El-Nakla are in Gaza with his wife Nadia’s cousin having been injured by shrapnel.
He told party members: “There are currently around one million people displaced within the Gaza strip – I am therefore today calling on the international community to commit to a worldwide refugee programme for the people of Gaza."
- Y
Richard Madeley apologises for asking British-Palestinian MP if she knew about Hamas attack plan
Good Morning Britain host Richard Madeley has apologised for asking a Liberal Democrat MP of Palestinian heritage if she was aware in advance of Hamas's attack on Gaza.
Speaking to Layla Moran, he said: “With your family connections in Gaza, did you have any indication of what was going to happen 10 days ago … was there any word on the street?”
Issuing an apology on behalf of the ITV presenter, a spokesman said Madeley was trying to "understand the mood and atmosphere among the civilian population of Gaza" and "did not mean to imply" that Moran or her family had prior knowledge of the attacks.
- Y
IDF hints next stage of war might be 'something different' to ground invasion
The IDF may not stage a ground invasion as expected, an army spokesperson said. (Getty Images)
The Israeli military may do something unexpected as it prepares for the next phase of its campaign against Hamas.
Army spokesperson Lt Colonel Richard Hecht told reporters: "We are preparing for the next stages of war.
"We haven't said what they will be. Everybody's talking about the ground offensive. It might be something different,"
Some, including a former UK intelligence chief, have warned staging a ground invasion could mean stepping into a "trap" set by Hamas, leading to months of brutal urban warfare.
- H
Humza Yousaf's wife says her two-year-old cousin has been injured in Gaza
The wife of Scotland’s First Minister Humza Yousaf has said her young cousin has been injured in an drone attack in Gaza.
Nadia El-Nakla told LBC the two-year-old has been left with shrapnel wounds.
She told the broadcaster: “Two minutes before this call, my mother called me. My aunt and uncle and their three children – the youngest is just two – were sitting outside their home and they got hit by a drone.
“Thankfully, the drone hit off a metal fire extinguisher and now my two-year-old cousin is covered in shrapnel.
“My mum is crying, but they are OK and they are removing the shrapnel.
“You cannot go to hospital for that kind of treatment right now.”
- Y
Israeli air strike kills senior Hamas commander in Gaza
An Israeli air strike has killed senior Hamas armed commander Ayman Nofal in Gaza, the Hamas armed wing Izz el-Deen Al-Qassam Brigades said on Tuesday.
A member of the higher military council of Izz el-Deen Al-Qassam Brigades, Nofal was in charge of the Central Gaza area in the armed wing.
Also confirming his death on social media, the Israel Defence Forces said Nofal "directed many attacks against Israeli civilians" and helped plan the 2006 abduction of Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit.
- H
Israel-Hamas conflict: What is a war crime?
Both Hamas and Israel have been accused of carrying out war crimes since their conflict in the Middle East escalated earlier this month.
- H
Intense bombardments strike in southern Gaza as the war rages on
Palestinians described intense bombardments early Tuesday near two towns in southern Gaza, where Israel had ordered civilians to seek refuge. Thousands of people trying to escape Gaza are gathered in Rafah, which has the territory’s only border crossing to Egypt. The U.S. hoped to break a deadlock with President Joe Biden set to head to Israel and Jordan on Wednesday.