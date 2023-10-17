Live: Israel accused of bombing parts of Gaza it told civilians to flee to

Israeli soldiers duck as they fire into Gaza from a position outside kibbutz Beeri near the border with the Palestinian strip. (Getty Images)

Israel has bombed areas of southern Gaza where it had told Palestinians to flee to ahead of an expected ground invasion.

One family told the Reuters news agency they were going to head back north because they would rather die at home after an air strike hit the house next to where they were sheltering.

A journalist for the Associated Press witnessed around 50 bodies brought to a hospital following air strikes that were launched without warning.

Bombing in the south killed scores of Palestinians overnight, the Hamas-run government media office said.

The Israeli military has said it was targeting Hamas hideouts, infrastructure and command centres. “When we see a target, when we see something moving that is Hamas, we’ll take care of it,” an Israeli military spokesman said.

On Friday, the Israeli military told the population of the northern half of the Gaza Strip, which includes the enclave's biggest settlement Gaza City, to move south immediately. On Saturday, it said it would guarantee the safety of Palestinians fleeing on two main roads until 4pm.

At least 2,808 Palestinians have been killed and 10,850 injured since Israel launched attacks on the Gaza Strip following the Hamas assault on 7 October in which more than 1,400 Israeli’s were killed.