LIVE: Jawan Dallas’ family, attorneys break silence after viewing body camera footage of his death

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Six days after a Mobile County Grand Jury cleared the two officers involved in Jawan Dallas’s, 36, death from any wrongdoing, Dallas’s family viewed the body camera footage and spoke to the media. Along with them was a team of civil rights attorneys and Mobile NAACP President Robert Clopton.

The Dallas family was previously barred from seeing the footage due to the pending investigation. Additionally, the City of Mobile cited the Grand Jury Secrecy Act, which prevented the family from viewing the footage until a Grand Jury decided.

The lack of information surrounding Dallas’s death sparked unrest among some members of the public who questioned the Mobile Police Department’s actions.

After the Grand Jury’s decision on Nov. 16, Mobile County District Attorney Kieth Blackwood said the family would have the opportunity to view the footage with the City of Mobile’s Executive Director of Public Safety, Robert Lasky.

“Now my job begins,” Lasky said. “I think my first obligation of duty is to the Dallas family, to show them the body camera, to go through the autopsy report and to answer as many questions that I possibly can in order to give them closure.”

A city spokesperson said the Dallas family opted to view the footage with their attorneys present.

Dallas died on July 2 at the Plantation Mobile Home Park in Theodore after being tased twice by Mobile Police officers. Police were originally called to the scene to investigate a reported “burglary in progress.”

“I don’t have any information that he was involved in any kind of burglary,” Blackwood said. “He was with people that had been trespassing on property.”

Additionally, Blackwood said Dallas had a number of drugs in his system at the time of his death. The toxicology report, which has been made public, showed four drugs in Dallas’s system: Methamphetamine, Amphetamine, and two different synthetic cannabinoids.

Blackwood said the officer’s taser did not contribute to Dallas’s death, but that a medical complication brought on his death.

“Prior to contact with police, an eyewitness, an associate of Mr. Dallas, told authorities that Mr. Dallas was already exhibiting signs of these underlying medical conditions,” Blackwood said.

The autopsy report, which has also been made public, ruled Dallas’s cause of death to be “Cardiorespiratory Failure” brought on by the toxicity of drugs in his system. Contributing to his death was the struggle Dallas endured with the officers. It was officially ruled in the autopsy that Dallas’s death was an “accident.”

The city announced that both officers involved in Dallas’s death were released back into the field at the end of October.

