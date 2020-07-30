Watch live: John Lewis's funeral in Atlanta

Former President Barack Obama will eulogize the late Rep. John Lewis at his funeral in Atlanta on Thursday, the sixth and final day of memorials paying tribute to the Democratic congressman from Georgia and civil rights icon who died earlier this month.

“John’s life was exceptional,” Obama said in a statement following Lewis’s death. “But he never believed that what he did was more than any citizen of this country might do. He believed that in all of us, there exists the capacity for great courage, a longing to do what’s right, a willingness to love all people, and to extend to them their God-given rights to dignity and respect. And it’s because he saw the best in all of us that he will continue, even in his passing, to serve as a beacon in that long journey towards a more perfect union.”

Lewis died on July 18 from complications caused by pancreatic cancer. He was 80.

“Not many of us get to live to see our own legacy play out in such a meaningful, remarkable way,” Obama added. “John Lewis did.”

Former Presidents George W. Bush and Bill Clinton will also attend the private funeral, at the historic Ebenezer Baptist Church, where Martin Luther King Jr. was once a pastor. Lewis was a contemporary of MLK’s and helped to organize and address the historic March on Washington in August 1963.

Lewis will be buried in South View Cemetery in Atlanta on Thursday afternoon.

Yahoo News will carry live video of the funeral services beginning at 11 a.m. ET.

Members of the joint services military honor guard carry the casket of Rep. John Lewis into the Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta on Thursday. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

