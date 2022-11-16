Live: Judge and attorneys in George Wagner IV case to continue evidence review Wednesday

WAVERLY, Ohio − The attorneys and judge in the murder trial of George Wagner IV are set to return for another day of reviewing exhibits Wednesday.

The handoff from the prosecution to the defense in the trial has slowed the daily progress toward deliberations as the lawyers argue, sometimes contentiously, over the relevance of the individual pieces of evidence. The lawyers were due to report to continue 8 a.m. Wednesday with the jury arriving at 9 a.m.

It is unclear how much testimony the jury will hear after Tuesday's extremely abbreviated time in the courtroom. Jurors only heard from two defense witnesses and were sent home after less than an hour in the juror box.

If the audio or video appears to cut out, it is because the judge has offered witnesses the option to "opt out" from live coverage of their testimony

Day 44 in the #PikeCountyMassacre trial of #GeorgeWagnerIV for ⁦@Enquirer⁩. Lawyers arrive at 8, the jury at 9, with the defense continuing its case. pic.twitter.com/DfhXinliVO — Patricia Gallagher Newberry (@pattinewberry) November 16, 2022

As night fell in the #PikeCountyMassacre trial of #GeorgeWagnerIV, lawyers continued negotiating over what evidence to officially admit. When Judge Randy Deering called it a day around 8 pm, they'd gotten through "CC" evidence with a ways to go before the haul ends at "JJJJ." 1/6 pic.twitter.com/kVo3j7cOzL — Patricia Gallagher Newberry (@pattinewberry) November 16, 2022

More:Seven themes as defense takes over in Pike County murder trial

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Pike County killings: Review of evidence in George Wagner IV continues