Live: Jury deliberates in Pike County murder trial

WAVERLY, Ohio – After three hours of deliberation Wednesday morning, the jury in the Pike County murder trial was called back to the courtroom after jurors had requested a transcript of the testimony of Edward "Jake" Wagner.

Jurors began deliberating at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday morning. They're considering 22 counts against George Wagner IV, including eight counts of aggravated murder for the 2016 deaths of eight members of the Rhoden family.

Judge Randy Deering presented two concerns with providing the 764-page transcript. The first concern was that jurors may give more emphasis to Jake Wagner's testimony because they have it in writing, while relying on their recollection of testimony from the other witnesses. The second concern was that jurors would take parts of the testimony out of context, given the length of the transcript.

"Sometimes testimony will sound one way when it's being asked about one side and sound another way when it's being asked about the other side," Deering said. "If you have the transcript and only read one side, it is taken out context and therefore the full weight of the testimony may not be assessed."

Jurors then decided not to receive a copy and left the courtroom for further deliberations.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Jury deliberates in Pike County murder trial