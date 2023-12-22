Live K-10 traffic updates: Delays, accidents in KC, Johnson County, Lawrence

Here’s what traffic is looking like today on Kansas 10 highway between Kansas City and Lawrence.

Current Incidents:

Crash report: K-10

There has been a crash on eastbound K-10 between Kill Creek Road and South Cedar Creek Parkway.

The event impacts 0.95 miles.

The traffic alert was issued Thursday at 6:05 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Thursday at 6:21 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Crash update: K-10

There has been a crash on eastbound K-10 between Kill Creek Road and South Cedar Creek Parkway.

The impacted road section is 570 feet long.

The incident was reported Thursday at 6:05 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Thursday at 6:16 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound K-10 in Lenexa

There is a broken down vehicle on K-10 between South Cedar Creek Parkway and K-7.

The impacted road section is 200 feet long.

The incident was reported Thursday at 4:44 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Thursday at 5:49 p.m.

