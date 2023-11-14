Live K-10 traffic updates: Delays, accidents in KC, Johnson County, Lawrence

Here’s what traffic is looking like today on Kansas 10 highway between Kansas City and Lawrence.

This article is being continuously updated. You’ll find a running list of past incidents at the bottom of this story.

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Lawrence: K-10 temporarily closed

There is a road closure on K-10 between West 27th Street/North 1350 Road and West Clinton Parkway.

The event impacts 2.06 miles.

The report was issued Monday at 5:10 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Monday at 7:41 p.m.

Road closed in Lawrence

The road is closed between US-40/North 1600 Road and US-59/East 1300 Road in Lawrence.

The event impacts 4.90 miles.

The warning was issued at 5:06 p.m. on Monday, and the most updated information about this incident was released on Monday at 7:41 p.m.

Lawrence: K-10 temporarily closed

There is a road closure on K-10 between Haskell Avenue and South Iowa Street.

The incident was reported Monday at 5:33 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Monday at 5:39 p.m.

K-10 East closed in Lawrence

There is a road closure on K-10 East between Wakarusa and Michigan Avenue.

The impacted road section is 0.53 miles long.

The traffic alert was issued Monday at 5:30 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Monday at 5:33 p.m.

Reports of a crash in Lawrence

A crash has been reported in Lawrenceeastbound between West 27th Street/North 1350 Road and US-59/East 1300 Road.

The event affects 2.84 miles.

The report was issued Monday at 4:28 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Monday at 4:34 p.m.

Reports of a crash in Lawrence

A crash has been reported in Lawrencewestbound between US-59/Iowa Street/Clinton Parkway and West 27th Street/North 1350 Road.

The impacted road section is 2.84 miles long.

The incident report was issued Monday at 4:28 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Monday at 4:34 p.m.

