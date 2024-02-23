Live K-10 traffic updates: Delays, accidents in KC, Johnson County, Lawrence

Here’s what traffic is looking like today on Kansas 10 highway between Kansas City and Lawrence.

This article is being continuously updated. You’ll find a running list of past incidents at the bottom of this story.

You can report issues or share your thoughts on this story format by filling out our feedback form.

Current Incidents:

K-10 Richtung Lexington Avenue

There is a broken down vehicle on K-10 between Edgerton Road and Lexington Avenue.

The event affects 440 feet.

The warning was issued Thursday at 7:52 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Thursday at 8 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'K-10 Richtung Lexington Avenue' on February 22nd at 8 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

K-10 Richtung Edgerton Road

There is a broken down vehicle on K-10 between Evening Star Road and Edgerton Road.

The report was issued Thursday at 7:42 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Thursday at 7:50 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'K-10 Richtung Edgerton Road' on February 22nd at 7:50 p.m.

This article was generated by the Kansas City Star Bot, artificial intelligence software that analyzes structured information from TomTom and applies it to templates created by journalists in the newsroom. We are experimenting with this and other new ways of providing more useful content to our readers and subscribers. You can report errors or share your thoughts by filling out our feedback form.