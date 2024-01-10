Live K-10 traffic updates: Delays, accidents in KC, Johnson County, Lawrence

Here’s what traffic is looking like today on Kansas 10 highway between Kansas City and Lawrence.

This article is being continuously updated. You’ll find a running list of past incidents at the bottom of this story.

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

K-10 Richtung South Cedar Creek Parkway

There is a broken down vehicle on K-10 between Kill Creek Road and South Cedar Creek Parkway.

The event affects 400 feet.

The incident report was issued Tuesday at 5:41 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Tuesday at 5:51 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'K-10 Richtung South Cedar Creek Parkway' on January 9th at 5:52 p.m.

K-10 Richtung K-7

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on K-10 between South Cedar Creek Parkway and K-7.

The traffic alert was issued Tuesday at 3:40 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Tuesday at 5:16 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'K-10 Richtung K-7' on January 9th at 5:17 p.m.

K-10 Richtung South Cedar Creek Parkway

There has been a crash on eastbound K-10 between Kill Creek Road and South Cedar Creek Parkway.

The event impacts 820 feet.

The traffic alert was released Tuesday at 3:50 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Tuesday at 5:04 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'K-10 Richtung South Cedar Creek Parkway' on January 9th at 5:05 p.m.

K-10 Richtung K-7

A crash has been reported on K-10 between South Cedar Creek Parkway and K-7.

The traffic alert was issued Tuesday at 1 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Tuesday at 3:47 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'K-10 Richtung K-7' on January 9th at 3:48 p.m.

K-10 Richtung South Cedar Creek Parkway

A crash has been reported on K-10 between Kill Creek Road and South Cedar Creek Parkway.

The event impacts 150 feet.

The warning was issued Tuesday at 2:24 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Tuesday at 2:31 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'K-10 Richtung South Cedar Creek Parkway' on January 9th at 2:32 p.m.

