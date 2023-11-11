Live K-10 traffic updates: Delays, accidents in KC, Johnson County, Lawrence

Here’s what traffic is looking like today on Kansas 10 highway between Kansas City and Lawrence.

This article is being continuously updated. You'll find a running list of past incidents at the bottom of this story.

Current Incidents:

Crash report: K-10

A crash has been reported on eastbound K-10 between Edgerton Road and Kill Creek Road.

The impacted road section is 0.80 miles long.

The incident was reported Friday at 8:36 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Friday at 9:22 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

