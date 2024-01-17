Live K-10 traffic updates: Delays, accidents in KC, Johnson County, Lawrence

Here’s what traffic is looking like today on Kansas 10 highway between Kansas City and Lawrence.

This article is being continuously updated. You’ll find a running list of past incidents at the bottom of this story.

You can report issues or share your thoughts on this story format by filling out our feedback form.

Current Incidents:

K-10 Richtung South Cedar Creek Parkway

There is a broken down vehicle on K-10 between Kill Creek Road and South Cedar Creek Parkway.

The event impacts 820 feet.

The incident was reported Tuesday at 8:51 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Tuesday at 9:09 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'K-10 Richtung South Cedar Creek Parkway' on January 16th at 9:09 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

K-10 Richtung Ridgeview Road

A crash has been reported on K-10 between South Woodland Street and Ridgeview Road.

The event affects 390 feet.

The incident report was issued Tuesday at 7:35 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Tuesday at 8:43 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'K-10 Richtung Ridgeview Road' on January 16th at 8:43 p.m.

This article was generated by the Kansas City Star Bot, artificial intelligence software that analyzes structured information from TomTom and applies it to templates created by journalists in the newsroom. We are experimenting with this and other new ways of providing more useful content to our readers and subscribers. You can report errors or share your thoughts by filling out our feedback form.