Live K-10 traffic updates: Delays, accidents in KC, Johnson County, Lawrence

Here's what traffic is looking like today on Kansas 10 highway between Kansas City and Lawrence.

This article is being continuously updated.

Current Incidents:

K-10 Richtung Kill Creek Road

There is a broken down vehicle on K-10 between Lexington Avenue and Kill Creek Road.

The event affects 610 feet.

The warning was released on Thursday at 1:51 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Thursday at 1:57 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'K-10 Richtung Kill Creek Road' on January 11th at 1:58 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

There were no traffic incidents reported in this area for the past 12 hours.

