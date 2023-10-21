Live Kansas City traffic updates: Accidents, road closures, delays on KC-area highways

Here’s your daily look at traffic on major highways in the Kansas City area.

Interstate 35

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-29/I-35 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-29/I-35 between MO-210/Armour Road/Exit 6 and Parvin Road/Exit 8.

The impacted road section is 570 feet long.

The warning was issued Friday at 10:47 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Friday at 10:56 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between MO-1/Antioch Road/Exit 8 and North Chouteau Trafficway/Exit 9.

The impacted road section is 360 feet long.

The traffic alert was released Friday at 6:27 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Friday at 10:44 p.m.

Crash report: I-35

There has been a crash on northbound I-35 between 24th Street/Exit 232 and Southwest Boulevard/Mission Road/Exit 233A.

The impacted road section is 0.86 miles long.

The warning was issued Friday at 9:38 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Friday at 9:50 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on East Frontage Road in Merriam

There is a broken down vehicle on East Frontage Road between exit 228A and I-35 North.

The event impacts 250 feet.

The traffic alert was issued Friday at 7:12 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Friday at 7:45 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between Southwest Boulevard/Pennway Street/Exit 1C (NB) and 20th Street/Exit 1D (SB).

The impacted road section is 630 feet long.

The traffic alert was reported Friday at 5:47 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Friday at 6:21 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Merriam

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between 75th Street/Exit 227 and 67th Street/Exit 228.

The event affects 230 feet.

The warning was released on Friday at 4:17 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Friday at 4:51 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Merriam

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between Johnson Drive/Exit 229 and Antioch Road/Exit 230.

The impacted road section is 190 feet long.

The traffic alert was reported Friday at 3:42 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Friday at 4:45 p.m.

Crash update: I-35

A crash has been reported on northbound I-35 between Southwest Trafficway/Exit 1A (SB) and 20th Street/Exit 1D (SB).

The event affects 0.71 miles.

The warning was issued at 4:04 p.m. on Friday, and the latest update about this incident was released on Friday at 4:15 p.m.

Warning in Merriam: Crash reported on eastbound I-35

There is a crash on I-35 between 75th Street/Exit 227 and 67th Street/Exit 228.

The event impacts 390 feet.

The traffic alert was released Friday at 1:57 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Friday at 2:04 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Olathe

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between East Santa Fe Street/Exit 218 and 119th Street/Exit 220.

The event impacts 640 feet.

The report was issued Friday at 12:39 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Friday at 12:52 p.m.

Interstate 70

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between US-40/31st Street/Exit 7 and Manchester Trafficway/Exit 7.

The event impacts 440 feet.

The incident was reported Friday at 10:54 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Friday at 11:49 p.m.

Kansas City: I-70 closed

There is a road closure on I-70 between Brooklyn Avenue/Exit 3 and Prospect Avenue/Exit 3.

The warning was released on Friday at 10:21 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Friday at 11:07 p.m.

Kansas City: I-70 closed

The road is closed between Benton Boulevard/Exit 4 and Prospect Avenue/Exit 3 in Kansas City.

The traffic alert was reported Friday at 10:28 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Friday at 10:32 p.m.

Kansas City: The Paseo temporarily closed

The road is closed between exit 3A and I-70 East in Kansas City.

The event affects 880 feet.

The incident was reported Friday at 10:23 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Friday at 10:26 p.m.

Kansas City: East Truman Road closed

The road is closed at East Truman Road and I-70 West in Kansas City.

The incident was reported Friday at 10:08 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Friday at 10:14 p.m.

Broken down vehicle in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle in Kansas City between Park Drive and I-70 West.

The event impacts 490 feet.

The traffic alert was issued Friday at 9:01 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Friday at 9:50 p.m.

Benton Boulevard closed in Kansas City

The road is closed at Benton Boulevard and I-70 West in Kansas City.

The event affects 870 feet.

The report was issued Friday at 8:48 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Friday at 8:51 p.m.

East 18th Street temporarily closed in Kansas City

There is a road closure at East 18th Street and I-70 West.

The traffic alert was released Friday at 8:17 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Friday at 8:21 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-435 in Edwardsville

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between Kansas Avenue/Exit 11 and I-70/Kansas Tpke/Exit 12.

The impacted road section is 430 feet long.

The warning was released on Friday at 6:38 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Friday at 8:15 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between Turner Diagonal Fwy/Exit 415 and 57th Street/Exit 417.

The impacted road section is 250 feet long.

The warning was issued at 5:19 p.m. on Friday, and the last update regarding this incident was released on Friday at 8:09 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between Blue Ridge Cut Off/Exit 9 and Sterling Avenue/Exit 10.

The event affects 50 feet.

The incident was reported Friday at 7:32 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Friday at 8:09 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between I-435/Exit 8 and Blue Ridge Cut Off/Exit 9.

The event impacts 200 feet.

The report was issued Friday at 5:23 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Friday at 7:03 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70/I-35 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70/I-35 between West Ninth Street/Oak St/East Second St/Exit 2 and I-70 (Kansas City) (East)/I-35.

The event impacts 140 feet.

The traffic alert was released Friday at 2:50 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Friday at 6:15 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Warning in Kansas City: Crash reported on eastbound I-70

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on I-70 between Admiral Boulevard/Exit 2 and 11th Street/Exit 2.

The event impacts 150 feet.

The traffic alert was released Friday at 4:57 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Friday at 5:15 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between MO-78/23rd Street/Exit 61 and I-70/Exit 63.

The event impacts 450 feet.

The warning was released on Friday at 4:52 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Friday at 5:03 p.m.

Charlotte Street closed in Kansas City

There is a road closure at Charlotte Street and I-70 East.

The traffic alert was released Friday at 12:26 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Friday at 12:28 p.m.

Interstate 435

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between US-71/Exit 71 and US-50/Exit 71.

The event affects 240 feet.

The report was issued Friday at 10:43 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Friday at 10:50 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-435 in Lenexa

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between 95th Street/Exit 2 and 87th Street/Exit 3.

The event affects 250 feet.

The incident report was issued Friday at 9:57 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Friday at 10:08 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between Leavenworth Road/Exit 15 and Donahoo Road/Exit 16.

The event affects 450 feet.

The warning was issued at 2:21 p.m. on Friday, and the most updated information about this incident was released on Friday at 2:34 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-29 in Platte City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-29 between I-435/Exit 17 and MO-92/Exit 18.

The event impacts 490 feet.

The incident report was issued Friday at 10:19 a.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Friday at 1:28 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on Metcalf Avenue in Overland Park

There is a broken down vehicle on Metcalf Avenue between exit 79 and I-435 East.

The warning was issued at 10:08 a.m. on Friday, and the latest update about this incident was released on Friday at 12:28 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-435 in Lenexa

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between 95th Street/Exit 2 and 87th Street/Exit 3.

The impacted road section is 190 feet long.

The traffic alert was reported Friday at 10:52 a.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Friday at 12:28 p.m.

Interstate 470

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-470 in Lee's Summit

There is a broken down vehicle on I-470 between View High Drive/Exit 5 and US-50/MO-350/Exit 7.

The event impacts 410 feet.

The incident was reported Friday at 6:30 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Friday at 6:39 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

There were no traffic incidents reported in this area for the past 12 hours.

Interstate 635

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on Oak Grove Road in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on Oak Grove Road between Shawnee Drive exit 1C and I-635 South.

The impacted road section is 310 feet long.

The incident was reported Friday at 6:32 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Friday at 6:39 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-635 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-635 between Swartz Road/Exit 2 and K-32/Kansas Avenue/Exit 3.

The impacted road section is 570 feet long.

The report was issued Friday at 6:04 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Friday at 6:15 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Left lane on I-635 closed in Kansas City

The left lane on northbound I-635 is closed between Swartz Road/Exit 2 and K-32/Kansas Avenue/Exit 3.

The event affects 410 feet.

The incident report was issued Friday at 9 a.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Friday at 2:23 p.m.

Left lane on I-635 closed in Kansas City

The left lane on northbound I-635 is closed between Swartz Road/Exit 2 and K-32/Kansas Avenue/Exit 3.

The traffic alert was reported Friday at 9 a.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Friday at 1:22 p.m.

Interstate 670

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-670 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-670 between Broadway Boulevard/Central Street/Exit 2R-2South and Locust Street/Truman Road/Exit 2Q (WB).

The impacted road section is 130 feet long.

The incident report was issued Friday at 3:13 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Friday at 3:21 p.m.

U.S. 24

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound US-24 East in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on US-24 East between exit 2G and US-71 South.

The impacted road section is 240 feet long.

The warning was issued Friday at 6:15 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Friday at 6:27 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between Front Street/Exit 57 and US-24/Winner Road/Exit 59.

The event impacts 580 feet.

The traffic alert was issued Friday at 5:19 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Friday at 6:27 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Warning: Crash on northbound I-35 in Kansas City

A crash has been reported on I-35 between US-24/Independence Avenue and Paseo Boulevard.

The event impacts 590 feet.

The traffic alert was reported Friday at 4:58 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Friday at 5:09 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between Front Street/Exit 57 and US-24/Winner Road/Exit 59.

The event impacts 510 feet.

The warning was released on Friday at 2 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Friday at 3:51 p.m.

A crash has been reported on northbound I-35

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on I-35 between 12th Street/Exit 2 and I-70/US-169/US-24/Exit 2.

The traffic alert was issued Friday at 2:40 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Friday at 2:52 p.m.

Independence Avenue/US-24 closed in Kansas City

There is a road closure on Independence Avenue/US-24 between Prospect Avenue and I-35/US-71/Troost Avenue.

The event affects 420 feet.

The traffic alert was issued Thursday at 9:03 a.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Friday at 2:10 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between I-35/US-40/US-71/US-24/Exit 2 and Admiral Boulevard/Exit 2.

The event affects 100 feet.

The report was issued Friday at 12:18 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Friday at 12:52 p.m.

U.S. 69

Current Incidents:

Crash reported on northbound I-35 in Kansas City

There has been a crash on I-35 between US-69/18th Street Expressway and Southwest Boulevard/Mission Road/Exit 233A.

The event impacts 460 feet.

The traffic alert was issued Friday at 9:38 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Friday at 10:38 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-635 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-635 between I-35/US-69/Metcalf Avenue and Merriam Drive/Exit 1.

The event affects 280 feet.

The report was issued Friday at 10:09 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Friday at 10:20 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between US-69/Exit 11 and I-435/US-69/Exit 12.

The event affects 660 feet.

The warning was issued at 7:33 p.m. on Friday, and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Friday at 8:09 p.m.

Warning in Liberty: Crash reported on northbound US-69 North

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on US-69 North between Pleasant Valley Road and Pleasant Valley Road / South Liberty Parkway.

The impacted road section is 60 feet long.

The traffic alert was reported Friday at 5:38 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Friday at 6:45 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Pleasant Valley

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between I-435/US-69/Exit 12 and US-69/Exit 13.

The event impacts 620 feet.

The incident was reported Friday at 4:40 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Friday at 4:51 p.m.

Lane on US-69 closed in Overland Park

One lane is closed between 119th Street and 151st Street on southbound US-69.

The impacted road section is 2.88 miles long.

The warning was released on Wednesday at 7 a.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Friday at 4:21 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound US-69 in Overland Park

There is a broken down vehicle on US-69 between College Boulevard and I-435.

The impacted road section is 670 feet long.

The incident was reported Friday at 3:04 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Friday at 4:09 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between Brighton Avenue/Exit 10 and US-69/Exit 11.

The impacted road section is 510 feet long.

The traffic alert was issued Friday at 2:25 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Friday at 3:16 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between US-69/18th Street Expressway and Southwest Boulevard/Mission Road/Exit 233A.

The event affects 340 feet.

The incident was reported Friday at 2:08 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Friday at 2:23 p.m.

U.S. 71

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-40/US-71 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-40/US-71 between Bannister Road and Blue River Road/Hickman Mills Drive.

The impacted road section is 150 feet long.

The warning was released on Friday at 7:02 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Friday at 7:21 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-40/US-71 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-40/US-71 between 85th Street and 75th Street.

The event affects 380 feet.

The warning was released on Friday at 7:02 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Friday at 7:15 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-40/US-71 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-40/US-71 between Longview Road and Red Bridge Road.

The impacted road section is 400 feet long.

The traffic alert was released Friday at 6:49 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Friday at 7:03 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Warning in Grandview: Crash reported on northbound I-40/US-71

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on I-40/US-71 between 140th Street and Main Street.

The impacted road section is 330 feet long.

The traffic alert was released Friday at 4:37 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Friday at 5:45 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-40/US-71 in Grandview

There is a broken down vehicle on I-40/US-71 between 140th Street and Main Street.

The impacted road section is 330 feet long.

The report was issued Friday at 4:37 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Friday at 5:15 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound US-71 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on US-71 between 22nd Street and Truman Road.

The event affects 420 feet.

The warning was issued at 4:27 p.m. on Friday, and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Friday at 5:09 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-40/US-71 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-40/US-71 between 85th Street and 75th Street.

The event affects 800 feet.

The traffic alert was reported Friday at 4:42 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Friday at 4:51 p.m.

Crash report: I-40/US-71

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on northbound I-40/US-71 between 140th Street and Main Street.

The event affects 620 feet.

The report was issued Friday at 4:34 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Friday at 4:45 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-40/US-71 in Grandview

There is a broken down vehicle on I-40/US-71 between 140th Street and Main Street.

The event affects 250 feet.

The incident report was issued Friday at 3:23 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Friday at 3:34 p.m.

Warning: Crash on northbound I-40/US-71 in Kansas City

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on I-40/US-71 between 85th Street and 75th Street.

The event affects 670 feet.

The traffic alert was released Friday at 1:48 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Friday at 2:59 p.m.

U.S. 169

Current Incidents:

Kansas City: West 6th Street closed

The road is closed between Beardsley Road and US-169 South in Kansas City.

The event impacts 630 feet.

The traffic alert was issued Friday at 8:47 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Friday at 8:51 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Lane on Rainbow Boulevard/US-169 closed in Kansas City

One lane is closed between West 39th Avenue and Southwest Boulevard on northbound Rainbow Boulevard/US-169.

The event affects 860 feet.

The traffic alert was reported Tuesday at 6 a.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Friday at 3:21 p.m.

US-169 South: bridge closed between West Fifth Street and I-70 West

A bridge is closed on southbound US-169 South in Kansas City between West Fifth Street and I-70 West

The impacted road section is 760 feet long.

The incident was reported Friday at 11:51 a.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Friday at 12:34 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Olathe

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between US-169/K-7/Exit 215 and Old K-56/Exit 217.

The event impacts 460 feet.

The incident report was issued Friday at 10:07 a.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Friday at 12:34 p.m.

