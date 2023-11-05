Live Kansas City traffic updates: Accidents, road closures, delays on KC-area highways

Here’s your daily look at traffic on major highways in the Kansas City area.

Interstate 35

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Pleasant Valley

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between Shoal Creek Drive/Exit 51 and I-35/Exit 52.

The impacted road section is 470 feet long.

The warning was issued Saturday at 7:21 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Saturday at 8:04 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Lenexa

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between 119th Street/Exit 220 and I-435/Exit 222.

The event impacts 600 feet.

The traffic alert was issued Saturday at 3:50 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Saturday at 3:59 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on East Santa Fe Street in Gardner

There is a broken down vehicle on East Santa Fe Street between West 175th Street and I-35 South.

The traffic alert was reported Saturday at 1:05 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Saturday at 3:35 p.m.

Interstate 70

Current Incidents:

Winchester Avenue temporarily closed in Kansas City

There is a road closure on Winchester Avenue between Manchester Trafficway and I-70 West.

The event impacts 890 feet.

The report was issued Saturday at 11:22 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Saturday at 11:28 p.m.

Kansas City: Montgall Avenue temporarily closed

There is a road closure on Montgall Avenue between East 147th Street / East 14th St and I-70 East.

The warning was released on Wednesday at 9:26 a.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Saturday at 10:22 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between Prospect Avenue/Exit 3 and Benton Boulevard/Exit 4.

The event impacts 440 feet.

The incident report was issued Saturday at 3:20 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Saturday at 3:35 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between US-40/31st Street/Exit 7 and Manchester Trafficway/Exit 7.

The event impacts 600 feet.

The warning was released on Saturday at 1:22 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Saturday at 1:59 p.m.

Interstate 435

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between 96th Street/Exit 47 and MO-152/Exit 49.

The impacted road section is 620 feet long.

The warning was issued at 7:05 p.m. on Saturday, and the latest update about this incident was released on Saturday at 7:40 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between Gregory Boulevard/Exit 67 and 87th Street/Exit 69.

The impacted road section is 130 feet long.

The traffic alert was released Saturday at 6:53 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Saturday at 7:34 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-435 in Shawnee

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between Shawnee Mission Parkway/Exit 6 and Johnson Drive/Exit 6.

The event impacts 440 feet.

The traffic alert was released Saturday at 6:42 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Saturday at 6:52 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Randolph

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between MO-210/Exit 55 and Front Street/Exit 57.

The event affects 270 feet.

The traffic alert was issued Saturday at 5:18 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Saturday at 5:28 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between Gregory Boulevard/Exit 67 and 87th Street/Exit 69.

The impacted road section is 630 feet long.

The traffic alert was issued Saturday at 4:21 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Saturday at 4:58 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-435 in Shawnee

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between Johnson Drive/Exit 6 and Holliday Drive/Exit 8.

The event impacts 610 feet.

The traffic alert was reported Saturday at 10:25 a.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Saturday at 12:59 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between MO-350/Blue Parkway/Exit 66 and Gregory Boulevard/Exit 67.

The warning was issued Saturday at 11:36 a.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Saturday at 12:53 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-29 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-29 between Cookingham Drive/Exit 13 and I-435/Exit 14.

The impacted road section is 80 feet long.

The traffic alert was released Saturday at 11:30 a.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Saturday at 12:35 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between 63rd Street/East 66th St/Exit 66 and Gregory Boulevard/Exit 67.

The impacted road section is 470 feet long.

The warning was issued Saturday at 11:36 a.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Saturday at 12:11 p.m.

Interstate 470

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-40/US-71 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-40/US-71 between I-470/US-50 and I-435.

The event affects 640 feet.

The warning was issued Saturday at 1:56 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Saturday at 2:05 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-470 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-470 between Blue Ridge Boulevard/Exit 1 and Raytown Road/Exit 4.

The impacted road section is 500 feet long.

The warning was issued at 1:07 p.m. on Saturday, and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Saturday at 1:53 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-470 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-470 between Blue Ridge Boulevard/Exit 1 and Raytown Road/Exit 4.

The traffic alert was released Saturday at 1:07 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Saturday at 1:17 p.m.

Interstate 635

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-635 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-635 between Parallel Parkway/Exit 6 and 38th Street/Exit 7.

The event impacts 60 feet.

The warning was issued Saturday at 12:21 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Saturday at 1:53 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-635 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-635 between K-5/Exit 8 and Horizons Parkway/Exit 9.

The impacted road section is 400 feet long.

The report was issued Saturday at 11:47 a.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Saturday at 12:53 p.m.

Interstate 670

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Crash report: Genessee Street

A crash has been reported on Genessee Street between Wyoming Street exit 1B and I-670 West.

The event impacts 100 feet.

The warning was issued Saturday at 12:18 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Saturday at 12:23 p.m.

U.S. 24

Current Incidents:

Independence Avenue/US-24 closed in Kansas City

There is a road closure on Independence Avenue/US-24 between Paseo Boulevard/The Paseo and Prospect Avenue.

The event impacts 440 feet.

The incident report was issued Saturday at 8:08 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Saturday at 8:10 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between I-70/Kansas Tpke/Exit 12 and US-40/US-24/US-73/State Avenue/Exit 13.

The event impacts 650 feet.

The incident was reported Saturday at 2:54 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Saturday at 3:35 p.m.

U.S. 69

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between US-69/Exit 11 and I-435/US-69/Exit 12.

The impacted road section is 570 feet long.

The report was issued Saturday at 5:21 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Saturday at 5:28 p.m.

Lane on US-69 closed in Overland Park

One lane is closed between 119th Street and 151st Street on southbound US-69.

The impacted road section is 2.53 miles long.

The report was issued Wednesday at 7 a.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Saturday at 4:52 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Claycomo

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between I-35/Exit 52 and US-69/Exit 52.

The event impacts 160 feet.

The warning was issued Saturday at 3:31 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Saturday at 4:11 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between I-35/Exit 52 and US-69/Exit 52.

The impacted road section is 620 feet long.

The traffic alert was issued Saturday at 3:31 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Saturday at 3:41 p.m.

Lane on US-69 closed in Overland Park

One lane is closed between 119th Street and 135th Street on southbound US-69.

The event impacts 0.56 miles.

The warning was issued at 7 a.m. on Wednesday, and the last update regarding this incident was released on Saturday at 2:53 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound US-69 in Overland Park

There is a broken down vehicle on US-69 between 103rd Street and 95th Street.

The traffic alert was reported Saturday at 11:45 a.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Saturday at 1:53 p.m.

Lane on US-69 closed in Overland Park

One lane is closed between College Boulevard and 119th Street on southbound US-69.

The event affects 0.47 miles.

The warning was issued Wednesday at 7 a.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Saturday at 1:53 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Liberty

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between I-435/US-69/Exit 12 and US-69/Exit 13.

The event affects 450 feet.

The traffic alert was released Saturday at 12:42 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Saturday at 12:53 p.m.

U.S. 71

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-40/US-71 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-40/US-71 between Bannister Road and Blue River Road/Hickman Mills Drive.

The event affects 220 feet.

The warning was issued Saturday at 10:24 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Saturday at 10:34 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

There were no traffic incidents reported in this area for the past 12 hours.

U.S. 169

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on northbound US-169 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on US-169 between I-29/US-71 (Kansas City) and Englewood Road.

The event affects 740 feet.

The warning was issued Saturday at 3:54 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Saturday at 4:05 p.m.

Kansas City: I-29 closed

There is a road closure on I-29 between 56th Street/Roanridge Road/Exit 4 and US-169/Exit 2.

The impacted road section is 1.53 miles long.

The warning was issued Saturday at 6:26 a.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Saturday at 3:59 p.m.

I-29 closed in Kansas City

The road is closed between Waukomis Drive/Exit 3 and US-169/Exit 2 in Kansas City.

The traffic alert was released Saturday at 6:26 a.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Saturday at 3:29 p.m.

