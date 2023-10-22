Live Kansas City traffic updates: Accidents, road closures, delays on KC-area highways

Here’s your daily look at traffic on major highways in the Kansas City area.

This article is being continuously updated. You’ll find a running list of past incidents at the bottom of this story.

Interstate 35

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Shawnee

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between I-635/Exit 231 and 24th Street/Exit 232.

The event affects 480 feet.

The traffic alert was issued Saturday at 3:04 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Saturday at 5:40 p.m.

Interstate 70

Current Incidents:

Crash update: I-70

There has been a crash on eastbound I-70 between Brooklyn Avenue/Exit 3 and Prospect Avenue/Exit 3.

The impacted road section is 440 feet long.

The warning was issued Saturday at 11:33 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Saturday at 11:46 p.m.

Park Avenue closed in Kansas City until Dec. 22

The road is closed between Prospect Avenue exit 3C and I-70 East in Kansas City.

The incident was reported Wednesday at 9:26 a.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Saturday at 11:22 p.m.

Benton Boulevard closed in Kansas City

The road is closed at Benton Boulevard and I-70 West in Kansas City.

The event affects 610 feet.

The warning was released on Friday at 10:08 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Saturday at 7:10 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between Manchester Trafficway/Exit 7 and I-435/Exit 8.

The impacted road section is 110 feet long.

The incident was reported Saturday at 3:49 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Saturday at 6:28 p.m.

Kansas City: I-70 closed

There is a road closure on I-70 between Benton Boulevard/Exit 4 and Prospect Avenue/Exit 3.

The warning was issued Friday at 10:40 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Saturday at 6:16 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Crash report: I-70

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on eastbound I-70 between US-40/Exit 11 and Noland Road/Exit 12.

The event impacts 480 feet.

The incident report was issued Saturday at 4:35 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Saturday at 4:46 p.m.

Kansas City: East Truman Road closed

The road is closed at East Truman Road and I-70 West in Kansas City.

The incident was reported Friday at 10:08 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Saturday at 2:04 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between MO-78/23rd Street/Exit 61 and I-70/Exit 63.

The event affects 350 feet.

The warning was issued Saturday at 12:11 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Saturday at 12:23 p.m.

Interstate 435

Current Incidents:

West 109th Street closed in Overland Park

The road is closed between Roe Avenue and I-435 East in Overland Park.

The traffic alert was reported Saturday at 8:17 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Saturday at 8:22 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Randolph

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between Parvin Road/Exit 54 and MO-210/Exit 55.

The event impacts 110 feet.

The warning was issued at 5:25 p.m. on Saturday, and the latest update about this incident was released on Saturday at 6:11 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between Raytown Road/Exit 63 and Eastwood Trafficway/Exit 65.

The event affects 340 feet.

The traffic alert was released Saturday at 2:15 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Saturday at 2:28 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between MO-12/Truman Road/Exit 60 and MO-78/23rd Street/Exit 61.

The impacted road section is 650 feet long.

The traffic alert was issued Saturday at 1:24 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Saturday at 2:16 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between Bannister Road/Exit 70 and US-71/Exit 71.

The impacted road section is 630 feet long.

The warning was issued at 1:59 p.m. on Saturday, and the last update regarding this incident was released on Saturday at 2:10 p.m.

Interstate 470

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-470 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-470 between Blue Ridge Boulevard/Exit 1 and Raytown Road/Exit 4.

The event affects 310 feet.

The incident was reported Saturday at 1:05 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Saturday at 4:41 p.m.

U.S. 24

Current Incidents:

Kansas City: Independence Avenue/US-24 closed

The road is closed between Paseo Boulevard/The Paseo and Prospect Avenue in Kansas City.

The event affects 440 feet.

The warning was issued Saturday at 11:42 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Saturday at 11:46 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Independence Avenue/US-24 closed in Kansas City

There is a road closure on Independence Avenue/US-24 between Prospect Avenue and I-35/US-71/Troost Avenue.

The event affects 420 feet.

The traffic alert was issued Thursday at 9:03 a.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Saturday at 2:40 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between Front Street/Exit 57 and US-24/Winner Road/Exit 59.

The impacted road section is 580 feet long.

The incident was reported Saturday at 12:07 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Saturday at 12:17 p.m.

U.S. 69

Current Incidents:

Crash reported on northbound I-35 in Kansas City

There has been a crash on I-35 between US-69/18th Street Expressway and Southwest Boulevard/Mission Road/Exit 233A.

The event impacts 460 feet.

The traffic alert was issued Saturday at 10:29 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Saturday at 10:52 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Crash update: I-35

There has been a crash on northbound I-35 between US-56/US-69/Exit 228 and Antioch Road/Exit 230.

The event affects 0.77 miles.

The warning was released on Saturday at 5 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Saturday at 5:10 p.m.

Lane on US-69 closed in Overland Park

One lane is closed between Blue Valley Parkway and College Boulevard on northbound US-69.

The impacted road section is 0.92 miles long.

The warning was released on Wednesday at 7 a.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Saturday at 3:29 p.m.

U.S. 71

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on northbound the Bruce R Watkins Expressway/US-71 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on the Bruce R Watkins Expressway/US-71 between Brush Creek Boulevard and 39th Street.

The impacted road section is 430 feet long.

The traffic alert was reported Saturday at 10:18 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Saturday at 10:40 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-40/US-71 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-40/US-71 between Blue River Road/Hickman Mills Drive and 85th Street.

The impacted road section is 480 feet long.

The report was issued Saturday at 2:56 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Saturday at 6:16 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

There were no traffic incidents reported in this area for the past 12 hours.

U.S. 169

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on northbound US-169 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on US-169 between I-29/US-71 (Kansas City) and Englewood Road.

The impacted road section is 770 feet long.

The report was issued Saturday at 12:51 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Saturday at 1:41 p.m.

Kansas City: US-169 South closed

The road is closed between West Fifth Street and I-70 West in Kansas City.

The impacted road section is 390 feet long.

The incident was reported Friday at 11:51 a.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Saturday at 12:41 p.m.

This article was generated by the Kansas City Star Bot, artificial intelligence software that analyzes structured information from TomTom and applies it to templates created by journalists in the newsroom.