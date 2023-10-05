Live Kansas City traffic updates: Accidents, road closures, delays on KC-area highways

Here’s your daily look at traffic on major highways in the Kansas City area.

This article is being continuously updated. You’ll find a running list of past incidents at the bottom of this story.

You can report issues or share your thoughts on this story format by filling out our feedback form.

Interstate 35

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Lenexa

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between 119th Street/Exit 220 and I-435/Exit 222.

The event impacts 630 feet.

The traffic alert was released Wednesday at 11:40 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Wednesday at 11:50 p.m.

Crash update: I-35

There is a crash on westbound I-35 between I-435/Exit 222 and 119th Street/Exit 220.

The event affects 610 feet.

The warning was released on Wednesday at 10:36 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Wednesday at 10:44 p.m.

Crash update: I-35

There is a crash on eastbound I-35 between 95th Street/Exit 224 and West 87th Street/Exit 225.

The impacted road section is 530 feet long.

The warning was issued at 9:26 p.m. on Wednesday, and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Wednesday at 9:32 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-670 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-670 between Wyoming Street/Genesee St/Exit 1B (WB) and I-35/Exit 2T.

The event impacts 360 feet.

The warning was issued at 9 p.m. on Wednesday, and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Wednesday at 9:08 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Lenexa

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between I-435/Exit 222 and 95th Street/Exit 224.

The event affects 210 feet.

The warning was released on Wednesday at 5:34 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Wednesday at 5:44 p.m.

Reports of a crash on northbound I-35

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on I-35 between Johnson Drive/Exit 229 and Antioch Road/Exit 230.

The event affects 390 feet.

The incident was reported Wednesday at 5:36 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Wednesday at 5:44 p.m.

Warning: Crash on northbound I-35 in Kansas City

There has been a crash on I-35 between Liberty Drive/Exit 14 and MO-152/Exit 16.

The event affects 0.78 miles.

The warning was issued Wednesday at 4:42 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Wednesday at 5:38 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Lenexa

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between I-435/Exit 222 and 95th Street/Exit 224.

The event impacts 590 feet.

The traffic alert was reported Wednesday at 5:13 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Wednesday at 5:26 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-29/I-35 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-29/I-35 between MO-210/Armour Road/Exit 6 and Parvin Road/Exit 8.

The impacted road section is 660 feet long.

The warning was issued at 5:10 p.m. on Wednesday, and the last update regarding this incident was released on Wednesday at 5:20 p.m.

Reports of a crash on northbound I-35

There is a crash on I-35 between Liberty Drive/Exit 14 and MO-152/Exit 16.

The event affects 0.81 miles.

The incident was reported Wednesday at 4:42 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Wednesday at 4:50 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Olathe

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between East Santa Fe Street/Exit 218 and 119th Street/Exit 220.

The impacted road section is 80 feet long.

The report was issued Wednesday at 2:01 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Wednesday at 2:08 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 North in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 North between exit 8A and exit 8C.

The event affects 300 feet.

The traffic alert was released Wednesday at 12:55 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Wednesday at 1:32 p.m.

Jefferson Street temporarily closed in Kansas City

The road is closed between I-35 North and West Pennway Street in Kansas City.

The event impacts 330 feet.

The warning was released on Monday at 1:01 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Wednesday at 1:20 p.m.

Interstate 70

Current Incidents:

I-70 closed in Kansas City

The road is closed between 11th Street/Exit 2 and I-670/I-70/Exit 2 in Kansas City.

The event affects 350 feet.

The warning was released on Thursday at 12 a.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Thursday at 12:26 a.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between I-435/Exit 8 and Blue Ridge Cut Off/Exit 9.

The impacted road section is 520 feet long.

The warning was released on Wednesday at 10:37 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Wednesday at 11:55 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between US-40/31st Street/Exit 7 and Manchester Trafficway/Exit 7.

The impacted road section is 300 feet long.

The incident report was issued Wednesday at 11:20 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Wednesday at 11:26 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between I-435/Exit 8 and Blue Ridge Cut Off/Exit 9.

The event affects 520 feet.

The traffic alert was issued Wednesday at 10:37 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Wednesday at 11:20 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-435 in Edwardsville

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between Kansas Avenue/Exit 11 and I-70/Kansas Tpke/Exit 12.

The event impacts 190 feet.

The warning was issued Wednesday at 8:58 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Wednesday at 11:08 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between I-435/Exit 8 and Blue Ridge Cut Off/Exit 9.

The warning was released on Wednesday at 10:37 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Wednesday at 10:50 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between Blue Ridge Cut Off/Exit 9 and Sterling Avenue/Exit 10.

The event impacts 500 feet.

The warning was issued at 6:27 p.m. on Wednesday, and the latest update about this incident was released on Wednesday at 7:14 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between MO-78/23rd Street/Exit 61 and I-70/Exit 63.

The event impacts 500 feet.

The incident was reported Wednesday at 5:53 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Wednesday at 6:44 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Kansas City: Park Avenue temporarily closed until Dec. 22

There is a road closure on Park Avenue between Prospect Avenue exit 3C and I-70 East.

The warning was issued at 9:26 a.m. on Wednesday, and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Wednesday at 5:50 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between I-670/I-70/Exit 2 and The Paseo/Exit 3.

The event impacts 530 feet.

The incident was reported Wednesday at 2:35 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Wednesday at 4:20 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between Brooklyn Avenue/Exit 3 and Prospect Avenue/Exit 3.

The event impacts 410 feet.

The report was issued Wednesday at 2:35 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Wednesday at 4:14 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between I-670/I-70/Exit 2 and Prospect Avenue/Exit 3.

The warning was issued at 2:35 p.m. on Wednesday, and the last update regarding this incident was released on Wednesday at 4:02 p.m.

Reports of a crash on eastbound I-70

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on I-70 between I-435/Exit 411 and 78th Street/Exit 414.

The event impacts 610 feet.

The incident report was issued Wednesday at 3:47 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Wednesday at 3:56 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between I-435/Exit 411 and 78th Street/Exit 414.

The event impacts 540 feet.

The report was issued Wednesday at 2:33 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Wednesday at 3:50 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-435 in Edwardsville

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between Kansas Avenue/Exit 11 and I-70/Kansas Tpke/Exit 12.

The event affects 200 feet.

The report was issued Wednesday at 2:29 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Wednesday at 3:32 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on East Truman Road in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on East Truman Road between East Truman Road and I-70 East.

The event affects 30 feet.

The incident report was issued Wednesday at 2:36 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Wednesday at 2:44 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between The Paseo/Exit 3 and Prospect Avenue/Exit 3.

The traffic alert was issued Wednesday at 2:35 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Wednesday at 2:44 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-670 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-670 between I-70 (West) and Central Avenue/Exit 1A.

The event affects 440 feet.

The traffic alert was released Wednesday at 12:24 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Wednesday at 2:14 p.m.

Warning in Kansas City: Crash reported on eastbound I-70

There is a crash on I-70 between Admiral Boulevard/Exit 2 and I-670/I-70/Exit 2.

The event impacts 500 feet.

The traffic alert was released Wednesday at 1:24 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Wednesday at 1:38 p.m.

Crash reported on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a crash on I-70 between I-435/Exit 8 and Blue Ridge Cut Off/Exit 9.

The event affects 540 feet.

The traffic alert was released Wednesday at 12:41 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Wednesday at 12:50 p.m.

Interstate 435

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between MO-350/Blue Parkway/Exit 66 and 63rd Street/East 66th St/Exit 66.

The event impacts 640 feet.

The traffic alert was reported Wednesday at 11:48 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Wednesday at 11:55 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between MO-210/Exit 55 and Front Street/Exit 57.

The event impacts 200 feet.

The warning was released on Wednesday at 10:28 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Wednesday at 10:38 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between Raytown Road/Exit 63 and Eastwood Trafficway/Exit 65.

The event affects 590 feet.

The incident report was issued Wednesday at 10:02 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Wednesday at 10:14 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on Eastern Avenue in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on Eastern Avenue between exit 65 and I-435 North.

The event impacts 980 feet.

The traffic alert was issued Wednesday at 6:36 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Wednesday at 6:44 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Reports of a crash on southbound I-435

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on I-435 between Parvin Road/Exit 54 and MO-210/Exit 55.

The impacted road section is 580 feet long.

The warning was issued at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Wednesday at 6:20 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Randolph

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between MO-210/Exit 55 and Front Street/Exit 57.

The event impacts 270 feet.

The warning was released on Wednesday at 5:16 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Wednesday at 5:26 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between 108th Street/Exit 46 and 96th Street/Exit 47.

The impacted road section is 280 feet long.

The incident was reported Wednesday at 4:04 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Wednesday at 4:20 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between Gregory Boulevard/Exit 67 and 87th Street/Exit 69.

The event affects 350 feet.

The traffic alert was released Wednesday at 4:11 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Wednesday at 4:20 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between 108th Street/Exit 46 and 96th Street/Exit 47.

The event impacts 280 feet.

The report was issued Wednesday at 4:04 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Wednesday at 4:14 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between Gregory Boulevard/Exit 67 and 87th Street/Exit 69.

The event impacts 460 feet.

The traffic alert was issued Wednesday at 3:54 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Wednesday at 4:02 p.m.

Interstate 470

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-470 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-470 between Blue Ridge Boulevard/Exit 1 and Raytown Road/Exit 4.

The event affects 340 feet.

The traffic alert was released Wednesday at 4:42 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Wednesday at 4:50 p.m.

Interstate 635

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-635 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-635 between K-5/Exit 8 and Horizons Parkway/Exit 9.

The event affects 120 feet.

The warning was issued at 7:37 p.m. on Wednesday, and the most updated information about this incident was released on Wednesday at 7:50 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

There were no traffic incidents reported in this area for the past 12 hours.

Interstate 670

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on westbound I-670 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-670 between Locust Street/Truman Road/Exit 2Q (WB) and Broadway Boulevard/Central Street/Exit 2R-2South.

The event affects 70 feet.

The warning was released on Wednesday at 3:20 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Wednesday at 4:26 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on Broadway Boulevard in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on Broadway Boulevard between Truman Road North Drive / Broadway Boulevard and I-670 West.

The event impacts 250 feet.

The traffic alert was released Wednesday at 2:33 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Wednesday at 3:50 p.m.

Warning: Crash on southbound US-71 South in Kansas City

A crash has been reported on US-71 South between exit 2L and I-670 West.

The event affects 0.53 miles.

The traffic alert was issued Wednesday at 1:24 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Wednesday at 1:38 p.m.

Crash report: Charlotte Street

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on Charlotte Street between exit 2L and I-670 West.

The impacted road section is 170 feet long.

The warning was issued at 1:24 p.m. on Wednesday, and the latest update about this incident was released on Wednesday at 1:32 p.m.

U.S. 24

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between Front Street/Exit 57 and US-24/Winner Road/Exit 59.

The event affects 580 feet.

The incident report was issued Wednesday at 5:04 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Wednesday at 6:56 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

There were no traffic incidents reported in this area for the past 12 hours.

U.S. 69

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on northbound US-69 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on US-69 between I-70/I-670 and I-670/I-70/US-40.

The event affects 630 feet.

The traffic alert was reported Thursday at 12:06 a.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Thursday at 12:14 a.m.

Lane on US-69 closed in Overland Park

One lane is closed between College Boulevard and Blue Valley Parkway on southbound US-69.

The traffic alert was released Wednesday at 7 a.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Wednesday at 11:14 p.m.

Crash update: US-69

A crash has been reported on northbound US-69 between 151st Street and 135th Street.

The impacted road section is 480 feet long.

The incident was reported Wednesday at 8:37 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Wednesday at 9:38 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between Brighton Avenue/Exit 10 and US-69/Exit 11.

The event impacts 580 feet.

The traffic alert was reported Wednesday at 8:11 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Wednesday at 8:20 p.m.

Lane on US-69 closed in Overland Park

One lane is closed between 95th Street and I-435 on southbound US-69.

The impacted road section is 0.55 miles long.

The warning was issued at 7 a.m. on Wednesday, and the most updated information about this incident was released on Wednesday at 8:14 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-635 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-635 between I-35/US-69/Metcalf Avenue and Merriam Drive/Exit 1.

The event affects 280 feet.

The incident report was issued Wednesday at 7:35 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Wednesday at 7:44 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound US-69 in Overland Park

There is a broken down vehicle on US-69 between 95th Street and 87th Street.

The report was issued Wednesday at 7:36 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Wednesday at 7:44 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Overland Park

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between US-69/Exit 225 and 75th Street/Exit 227.

The impacted road section is 640 feet long.

The warning was issued at 6:02 p.m. on Wednesday, and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Wednesday at 6:14 p.m.

Crash report: I-35

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on eastbound I-35 between 67th Street/Exit 228 and US-56/US-69/Exit 228.

The impacted road section is 620 feet long.

The traffic alert was reported Wednesday at 5:15 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Wednesday at 5:26 p.m.

A crash has been reported on northbound I-35

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on I-35 between US-69/18th Street Expressway and Southwest Boulevard/Mission Road/Exit 233A.

The impacted road section is 300 feet long.

The warning was issued at 5:16 p.m. on Wednesday, and the last update regarding this incident was released on Wednesday at 5:26 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound US-69 in Overland Park

There is a broken down vehicle on US-69 between 151st Street and 135th Street.

The event affects 910 feet.

The incident was reported Wednesday at 4:51 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Wednesday at 5:02 p.m.

Warning in Kansas City: Crash reported on northbound I-35

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on I-35 between 24th Street/Exit 232 and US-69/18th Street Expressway.

The event affects 80 feet.

The warning was released on Wednesday at 4:51 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Wednesday at 5:02 p.m.

Reports of a crash on eastbound I-35

A crash has been reported on I-35 between US-69/Exit 225 and 75th Street/Exit 227.

The event affects 640 feet.

The traffic alert was released Wednesday at 4:34 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Wednesday at 4:50 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on Valley View Drive in Overland Park

There is a broken down vehicle on Valley View Drive between US-69 South and West 159th Street.

The event impacts 380 feet.

The traffic alert was released Wednesday at 4:22 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Wednesday at 4:32 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between US-69/Exit 11 and I-435/US-69/Exit 12.

The impacted road section is 200 feet long.

The traffic alert was issued Wednesday at 2:09 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Wednesday at 2:44 p.m.

U.S. 71

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-40/US-71 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-40/US-71 between Bannister Road and Blue River Road/Hickman Mills Drive.

The traffic alert was released Wednesday at 7:35 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Wednesday at 8:14 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-40/US-71 in Grandview

There is a broken down vehicle on I-40/US-71 between 140th Street and Main Street.

The impacted road section is 620 feet long.

The traffic alert was issued Wednesday at 5:52 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Wednesday at 6:02 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-40/US-71 in Grandview

There is a broken down vehicle on I-40/US-71 between 155th Street and MO-150.

The event impacts 450 feet.

The incident was reported Wednesday at 5:29 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Wednesday at 5:38 p.m.

U.S. 169

Current Incidents:

Lane on Rainbow Boulevard/US-169 closed in Kansas City

One lane is closed between West 39th Avenue and Southwest Boulevard on northbound Rainbow Boulevard/US-169.

The impacted road section is 220 feet long.

The incident was reported Tuesday at 6 a.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Wednesday at 8:14 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Crash report: US-169

There has been a crash on northbound US-169 between The Downtown Airport and MO-9.

The event affects 0.85 miles.

The incident report was issued Wednesday at 5:04 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Wednesday at 5:14 p.m.

US-169 closed in Kansas City until Oct. 14

The road is closed between The Downtown Airport and MO-9 in Kansas City.

The event affects 0.86 miles.

The warning was issued at 1:45 a.m. on Monday, and the last update regarding this incident was released on Wednesday at 4:56 p.m.

Lane on Rainbow Boulevard/US-169 closed in Kansas City

One lane is closed between West 39th Avenue and Southwest Boulevard on northbound Rainbow Boulevard/US-169.

The event impacts 660 feet.

The warning was issued at 6 a.m. on Tuesday, and the most updated information about this incident was released on Wednesday at 4:14 p.m.

Lane on Rainbow Boulevard/US-169 closed in Kansas City

One lane is closed between Southwest Boulevard and West 39th Avenue on southbound Rainbow Boulevard/US-169.

The event affects 260 feet.

The report was issued Tuesday at 6 a.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Wednesday at 2:14 p.m.

This article was generated by the Kansas City Star Bot, artificial intelligence software that analyzes structured information from TomTom and applies it to templates created by journalists in the newsroom. We are experimenting with this and other new ways of providing more useful content to our readers and subscribers. You can report errors or share your thoughts by filling out our feedback form.