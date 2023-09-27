Live Kansas City traffic updates: Accidents, road closures, delays on KC-area highways

Here’s your daily look at traffic on major highways in the Kansas City area.

This article is being continuously updated. You’ll find a running list of past incidents at the bottom of this story.

Interstate 35

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle in Kansas City between Seventh Street Trfwy and I-35 North.

The impacted road section is 790 feet long.

The traffic alert was issued Tuesday at 10:38 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Tuesday at 10:49 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Lenexa

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between I-435/Exit 222 and 95th Street/Exit 224.

The impacted road section is 640 feet long.

The warning was issued Tuesday at 6:35 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Tuesday at 7:19 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on Kessler Lane in Shawnee

There is a broken down vehicle on Kessler Lane between exit 229 and I-35 South.

The event impacts 290 feet.

The warning was issued at 6:58 p.m. on Tuesday, and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Tuesday at 7:06 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-29/I-35 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-29/I-35 between MO-210/Armour Road/Exit 6 and Parvin Road/Exit 8.

The event affects 660 feet.

The incident report was issued Tuesday at 1:22 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Tuesday at 6:13 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Merriam

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between 75th Street/Exit 227 and 67th Street/Exit 228.

The impacted road section is 510 feet long.

The report was issued Tuesday at 4:50 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Tuesday at 5:55 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Merriam

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between 75th Street/Exit 227 and 67th Street/Exit 228.

The event impacts 300 feet.

The incident was reported Tuesday at 5:10 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Tuesday at 5:19 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-29/I-35 in North Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-29/I-35 between Bedford Road/Exit 5 and 16th Avenue/Exit 5.

The impacted road section is 150 feet long.

The traffic alert was issued Tuesday at 5 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Tuesday at 5:07 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Overland Park

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between 95th Street/Exit 224 and West 87th Street/Exit 225.

The impacted road section is 530 feet long.

The traffic alert was reported Tuesday at 4:20 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Tuesday at 4:31 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on North Kansas City Road in Olathe

There is a broken down vehicle on North Kansas City Road between West 119th Street and I-35 South.

The impacted road section is 330 feet long.

The traffic alert was issued Tuesday at 3:45 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Tuesday at 3:55 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Olathe

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between East Santa Fe Street/Exit 218 and 119th Street/Exit 220.

The event affects 640 feet.

The report was issued Tuesday at 3:11 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Tuesday at 3:19 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between Southwest Boulevard/Pennway Street/Exit 1C (NB) and 20th Street/Exit 1D (SB).

The impacted road section is 430 feet long.

The traffic alert was released Tuesday at 2:55 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Tuesday at 3:07 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-29/I-35 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-29/I-35 between MO-210/Armour Road/Exit 6 and Parvin Road/Exit 8.

The event impacts 630 feet.

The warning was released on Tuesday at 2:01 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Tuesday at 2:37 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Mission

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between I-635/Exit 231 and 24th Street/Exit 232.

The impacted road section is 480 feet long.

The warning was issued Tuesday at 1:27 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Tuesday at 1:37 p.m.

Interstate 70

Current Incidents:

Kansas City: Montgall Avenue temporarily closed

The road is closed between East 147th Street / East 14th St and I-70 East in Kansas City.

The incident was reported Tuesday at 11:42 a.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Tuesday at 10:19 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between Van Brunt Boulevard/Exit 6 and US-40/31st Street/Exit 7.

The impacted road section is 460 feet long.

The warning was released on Tuesday at 6:14 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Tuesday at 6:25 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between Benton Boulevard/Exit 4 and 18th Street/Exit 4.

The event affects 40 feet.

The traffic alert was released Tuesday at 5:46 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Tuesday at 5:55 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between US-40/31st Street/Exit 7 and Manchester Trafficway/Exit 7.

The event affects 300 feet.

The warning was issued Tuesday at 5:05 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Tuesday at 5:13 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on Leeds Road in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on Leeds Road between Blue and I-70 East.

The warning was issued Tuesday at 5:05 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Tuesday at 5:13 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between Blue Ridge Cut Off/Exit 9 and Sterling Avenue/Exit 10.

The event affects 430 feet.

The warning was released on Tuesday at 4:39 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Tuesday at 4:49 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between MO-78/23rd Street/Exit 61 and I-70/Exit 63.

The impacted road section is 410 feet long.

The traffic alert was reported Tuesday at 2:22 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Tuesday at 2:31 p.m.

Interstate 435

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between Gregory Boulevard/Exit 67 and 87th Street/Exit 69.

The event impacts 630 feet.

The warning was released on Tuesday at 9:24 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Tuesday at 9:37 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between MO-350/Blue Parkway/Exit 66 and 63rd Street/East 66th St/Exit 66.

The impacted road section is 320 feet long.

The incident report was issued Tuesday at 9:19 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Tuesday at 9:31 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-435 in Edwardsville

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between Holliday Drive/Exit 8 and Woodend Road/Exit 8.

The impacted road section is 310 feet long.

The incident report was issued Tuesday at 6:18 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Tuesday at 6:25 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-435 in Shawnee

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between Shawnee Mission Parkway/Exit 6 and Johnson Drive/Exit 6.

The event affects 350 feet.

The warning was issued Tuesday at 5:30 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Tuesday at 6:06 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between 103rd Streetreet/104th Street and US-50/Exit 71.

The impacted road section is 370 feet long.

The warning was issued Tuesday at 3:48 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Tuesday at 4:01 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between Raytown Road/Exit 63 and Eastwood Trafficway/Exit 65.

The impacted road section is 340 feet long.

The warning was issued at 1:46 p.m. on Tuesday, and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Tuesday at 3:19 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on Interstate 435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on Interstate 435 between exit 8A and I-435 South.

The event affects 150 feet.

The traffic alert was issued Tuesday at 1:20 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Tuesday at 1:31 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between Gregory Boulevard/Exit 67 and 87th Street/Exit 69.

The event impacts 180 feet.

The incident was reported Tuesday at 12:35 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Tuesday at 12:43 p.m.

Interstate 470

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on Hickman Mills Drive in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on Hickman Mills Drive between I-49 North and I-470 East.

The impacted road section is 790 feet long.

The report was issued Tuesday at 4:52 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Tuesday at 5:25 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-40/US-71 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-40/US-71 between Red Bridge Road and I-470/US-50.

The impacted road section is 320 feet long.

The warning was issued Tuesday at 1:24 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Tuesday at 3:31 p.m.

Interstate 635

Current Incidents:

U. S. Highway 71 closed in Kansas City

There is a road closure on U. S. Highway 71 between exit 3B and I-635 South.

The event impacts 160 feet.

The traffic alert was issued Tuesday at 10:15 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Tuesday at 11:42 p.m.

Crash reported on the U. S. Highway 71 in Kansas City

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on the U. S. Highway 71 between exit 3B and I-635 South.

The incident report was issued Tuesday at 10:15 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Tuesday at 11:25 p.m.

Crash update: I-635 South

A crash has been reported on southbound I-635 South between Fox and exit 11B.

The event impacts 750 feet.

The incident was reported Tuesday at 10:15 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Tuesday at 11:25 p.m.

Crash report: I-635

There is a crash on southbound I-635 between I-29/US-71/Exit 12 and MO-9/Exit 11.

The incident report was issued Tuesday at 10:15 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Tuesday at 11:25 p.m.

Warning: Crash on southbound I-635 in Riverside

A crash has been reported on I-635 between I-29/US-71/Exit 12 and MO-9/Exit 11.

The event impacts 590 feet.

The warning was issued Tuesday at 10:15 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Tuesday at 10:25 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-29 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-29 between Waukomis Drive/Exit 3 and I-635/Exit 3.

The event impacts 600 feet.

The report was issued Tuesday at 3:38 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Tuesday at 3:49 p.m.

U.S. 24

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on northbound US-169 North in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on US-169 North between I-70/I-35/US-40/US-24 and The Downtown Airport.

The event impacts 830 feet.

The traffic alert was reported Tuesday at 8:47 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Tuesday at 8:55 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between Front Street/Exit 57 and US-24/Winner Road/Exit 59.

The event affects 330 feet.

The warning was issued at 5:27 p.m. on Tuesday, and the last update regarding this incident was released on Tuesday at 5:37 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between Front Street/Exit 57 and US-24/Winner Road/Exit 59.

The event affects 510 feet.

The report was issued Tuesday at 4:01 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Tuesday at 4:54 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between Front Street/Exit 57 and US-24/Winner Road/Exit 59.

The impacted road section is 650 feet long.

The traffic alert was reported Tuesday at 4:01 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Tuesday at 4:19 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between Front Street/Exit 57 and US-24/Winner Road/Exit 59.

The event affects 0.46 miles.

The incident was reported Tuesday at 4:01 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Tuesday at 4:13 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between US-24/Independence Avenue and Paseo Boulevard.

The event affects 520 feet.

The warning was issued at 2:07 p.m. on Tuesday, and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Tuesday at 2:13 p.m.

U.S. 69

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between US-69/Exit 52 and 48th Street/Exit 54.

The event impacts 380 feet.

The incident report was issued Tuesday at 10:38 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Tuesday at 10:49 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Merriam

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between 67th Street/Exit 228 and US-56/US-69/Exit 228.

The event impacts 460 feet.

The report was issued Tuesday at 9:35 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Tuesday at 9:43 p.m.

Lane on US-69 closed in Overland Park

One lane is closed between 119th Street and 151st Street on southbound US-69.

The event affects 1.81 miles.

The warning was released on Wednesday at 7 a.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Tuesday at 9:13 p.m.

US-69 South closed in Kansas City

There is a road closure on US-69 South between the 18th Southtreet Expressway South and I-35 South.

The warning was released on Tuesday at 9:07 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Tuesday at 9:13 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between 24th Street/Exit 232 and US-69/18th Street Expressway.

The impacted road section is 420 feet long.

The traffic alert was reported Tuesday at 6:09 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Tuesday at 7:43 p.m.

Lane on US-69 closed in Overland Park

One lane is closed between 95th Street and I-435 on southbound US-69.

The event affects 0.52 miles.

The traffic alert was released Wednesday at 7 a.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Tuesday at 7:13 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-29 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-29 between US-69/Vivion Road/Exit 1 and Waukomis Drive/Exit 3.

The impacted road section is 980 feet long.

The traffic alert was reported Tuesday at 5:27 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Tuesday at 6:06 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Merriam

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between US-56/US-69/Exit 228 and Johnson Drive/Exit 229.

The event affects 270 feet.

The traffic alert was issued Tuesday at 4:57 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Tuesday at 5:07 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Overland Park

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between US-69/Exit 225 and 75th Street/Exit 227.

The event impacts 550 feet.

The traffic alert was released Tuesday at 4:29 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Tuesday at 4:37 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Overland Park

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between US-69/Exit 225 and 75th Street/Exit 227.

The event impacts 490 feet.

The warning was issued Tuesday at 3:16 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Tuesday at 4:07 p.m.

Lane on US-69 closed in Overland Park

One lane is closed between College Boulevard and Blue Valley Parkway on southbound US-69.

The event impacts 0.49 miles.

The traffic alert was released Wednesday at 7 a.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Tuesday at 3:13 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Overland Park

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between US-69/Exit 225 and 75th Street/Exit 227.

The impacted road section is 490 feet long.

The warning was released on Tuesday at 1:27 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Tuesday at 2:31 p.m.

Lane on US-69 closed in Overland Park

One lane is closed between 135th Street and Blue Valley Parkway on northbound US-69.

The traffic alert was issued Wednesday at 7 a.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Tuesday at 1:07 p.m.

U.S. 71

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-40/US-71 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-40/US-71 between 85th Street and 75th Street.

The warning was issued Tuesday at 5:24 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Tuesday at 5:37 p.m.

Reports of a crash on northbound US-71

A crash has been reported on US-71 between 22nd Street and Truman Road.

The event impacts 90 feet.

The traffic alert was released Tuesday at 2:54 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Tuesday at 3:01 p.m.

Warning in Kansas City: Crash reported on northbound the Bruce R Watkins Expressway/US-71

There has been a crash on the Bruce R Watkins Expressway/US-71 between East Gregory Boulevard and East Meyer Boulevard.

The incident was reported Tuesday at 1:06 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Tuesday at 1:25 p.m.

U.S. 169

Current Incidents:

Lane on Rainbow Boulevard/US-169 closed in Kansas City

One lane is closed between Southwest Boulevard and West 39th Avenue on southbound Rainbow Boulevard/US-169.

The impacted road section is 180 feet long.

The traffic alert was issued Tuesday at 6 a.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Tuesday at 8:13 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-29 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-29 between US-169/Exit 2 and Waukomis Drive/Exit 3.

The event affects 350 feet.

The traffic alert was issued Tuesday at 5:27 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Tuesday at 6:31 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Lane on Rainbow Boulevard/US-169 closed in Kansas City

One lane is closed between West 39th Avenue and Southwest Boulevard on northbound Rainbow Boulevard/US-169.

The event affects 640 feet.

The warning was issued Tuesday at 6 a.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Tuesday at 6:13 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between Southwest Boulevard/Mission Road/Exit 233 and US-169/Exit 234.

The impacted road section is 630 feet long.

The warning was issued at 5:21 p.m. on Tuesday, and the last update regarding this incident was released on Tuesday at 5:31 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound US-169 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on US-169 between Barry Road and MO-152.

The impacted road section is 240 feet long.

The incident was reported Tuesday at 3:49 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Tuesday at 4:43 p.m.

Beardsley Road temporarily closed in Kansas City

There is a road closure at Beardsley Road and US-169 North.

The impacted road section is 990 feet long.

The incident report was issued Tuesday at 1:35 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Tuesday at 1:43 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound US-169 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on US-169 between Englewood Road and 68th Street.

The incident report was issued Tuesday at 12:43 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Tuesday at 12:49 p.m.

