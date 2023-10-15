Live Kansas City traffic updates: Accidents, road closures, delays on KC-area highways

Here’s your daily look at traffic on major highways in the Kansas City area.

This article is being continuously updated. You’ll find a running list of past incidents at the bottom of this story.

You can report issues or share your thoughts on this story format by filling out our feedback form.

Interstate 35

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on North Olive Street in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on North Olive Street between exit 8C and I-35 North.

The event impacts 200 feet.

The warning was released on Saturday at 11:36 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Saturday at 11:45 p.m.

A crash has been reported on eastbound I-670

A crash has been reported on I-670 between Wyoming Street/Genesee St/Exit 1B (WB) and I-35/Exit 2T.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

The event impacts 160 feet.

The warning was released on Saturday at 7:41 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Saturday at 7:51 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

There were no traffic incidents reported in this area for the past 12 hours.

Interstate 70

Current Incidents:

Warning in Kansas City: Crash reported on northbound I-635

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on I-635 between K-32/Kansas Avenue/Exit 3 and I-70/Exit 4.

The event impacts 90 feet.

The traffic alert was issued Saturday at 10:09 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Saturday at 10:21 p.m.

Kansas City: Park Avenue temporarily closed until Dec. 22

There is a road closure on Park Avenue between Prospect Avenue exit 3C and I-70 East.

The incident was reported Wednesday at 9:26 a.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Saturday at 9:39 p.m.

Broken down vehicle in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle in Kansas City between I-70 exit 63 and I-70 West.

The event impacts 580 feet.

The incident was reported Saturday at 9:32 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Saturday at 9:39 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between MO-78/23rd Street/Exit 61 and I-70/Exit 63.

The impacted road section is 250 feet long.

The warning was issued Saturday at 8 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Saturday at 8:51 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-635 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-635 between K-32/Kansas Avenue/Exit 3 and I-70/Exit 4.

The event affects 420 feet.

The warning was released on Saturday at 4:11 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Saturday at 4:21 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Edwardsville

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between K-7/Exit 224 and 110th Street/Exit 410.

The event impacts 600 feet.

The traffic alert was released Saturday at 2:59 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Saturday at 3:09 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on Interstate 435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on Interstate 435 between exit 63A and I-70 East.

The impacted road section is 580 feet long.

The traffic alert was issued Saturday at 12:57 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Saturday at 1:15 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between I-635/Exit 418 and 38th Street/Park Drive/Exit 419.

The impacted road section is 630 feet long.

The incident report was issued Saturday at 12:09 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Saturday at 12:21 p.m.

Interstate 435

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on U.S. 50 in Leawood

There is a broken down vehicle on U.S. 50 between State Line Road and I-435 East.

The event affects 550 feet.

The traffic alert was issued Saturday at 5:29 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Saturday at 6:16 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-29 in Platte City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-29 between I-435/Exit 17 and MO-92/Exit 18.

The event impacts 490 feet.

The incident was reported Saturday at 4:25 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Saturday at 4:38 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between MO-350/Blue Parkway/Exit 66 and 63rd Street/East 66th St/Exit 66.

The event impacts 640 feet.

The traffic alert was reported Saturday at 2:15 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Saturday at 2:57 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-435 in Shawnee

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between Shawnee Mission Parkway/Exit 6 and Johnson Drive/Exit 6.

The event affects 310 feet.

The warning was released on Saturday at 11:26 a.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Saturday at 2:51 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between US-71/Exit 71 and US-50/Exit 71.

The event affects 310 feet.

The traffic alert was issued Saturday at 12:29 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Saturday at 1:09 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on East 41st Street in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on East 41st Street between Raytown Road and I-435 South.

The event impacts 950 feet.

The traffic alert was reported Saturday at 12:23 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Saturday at 12:57 p.m.

Interstate 470

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-470 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-470 between Blue Ridge Boulevard/Exit 1 and Raytown Road/Exit 4.

The event affects 370 feet.

The traffic alert was reported Saturday at 4:48 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Saturday at 5:27 p.m.

Interstate 635

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-635 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-635 between Shawnee Drive/Exit 1 and Metropolitan Avenue/Exit 2.

The impacted road section is 590 feet long.

The incident was reported Saturday at 11:10 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Sunday at 12:03 a.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-635 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-635 between K-5/Leavenworth Road/Exit 7 and K-5/Exit 8.

The event affects 610 feet.

The incident was reported Saturday at 11:14 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Saturday at 11:27 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

There were no traffic incidents reported in this area for the past 12 hours.

Interstate 670

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-670 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-670 between Genesee Street/Wyoming St/Exit 1B (EB) and Wyoming Street/Genesee St/Exit 1B (WB).

The event affects 270 feet.

The traffic alert was issued Saturday at 2:44 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Saturday at 2:57 p.m.

U.S. 24

Current Incidents:

Independence Avenue/US-24 temporarily closed in Kansas City

The road is closed between Prospect Avenue and I-35/US-71/Troost Avenue in Kansas City.

The event impacts 860 feet.

The warning was issued at 4:08 p.m. on Friday, and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Saturday at 7:09 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Kansas City: Independence Avenue/US-24 closed

The road is closed between Paseo Boulevard/The Paseo and I-35/US-71/Troost Avenue in Kansas City.

The impacted road section is 280 feet long.

The traffic alert was issued Saturday at 5:48 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Saturday at 6:03 p.m.

Independence Avenue/US-24 closed in Kansas City

There is a road closure on Independence Avenue/US-24 between Paseo Boulevard/The Paseo and Prospect Avenue.

The event affects 210 feet.

The incident report was issued Saturday at 11:19 a.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Saturday at 3:50 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between Front Street/Exit 57 and US-24/Winner Road/Exit 59.

The event affects 580 feet.

The warning was issued Friday at 9:37 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Saturday at 12:27 p.m.

U.S. 69

Current Incidents:

Kansas City: South 7th Street closed

The road is closed between South Seventh Street Trafficway and US-69 South in Kansas City.

The impacted road section is 320 feet long.

The incident report was issued Saturday at 9:24 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Saturday at 10:27 p.m.

US-69 South temporarily closed in Kansas City

The road is closed between Central Avenue and I-670/I-70/US-40 in Kansas City.

The traffic alert was reported Saturday at 9:20 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Saturday at 9:27 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Crash report: I-70

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on eastbound I-70 between U P RR Service Road/Exit 421 and US-169/US-69/7th Street/Exit 422.

The event impacts 0.66 miles.

The warning was released on Saturday at 3:58 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Saturday at 4:08 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound US-69 in Overland Park

There is a broken down vehicle on US-69 between 179th Street and 167th Street.

The incident report was issued Saturday at 2:48 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Saturday at 2:57 p.m.

Crash report: I-35

There is a crash on northbound I-35 between US-69/18th Street Expressway and Southwest Boulevard/Mission Road/Exit 233A.

The impacted road section is 60 feet long.

The traffic alert was reported Saturday at 12:06 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Saturday at 12:21 p.m.

U.S. 71

Current Incidents:

Crash report: US-71 North

A crash has been reported on northbound US-71 North between 75th Street and East Gregory Boulevard.

The event impacts 60 feet.

The report was issued Saturday at 11:33 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Saturday at 11:45 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-40/US-71 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-40/US-71 between 85th Street and 75th Street.

The event affects 670 feet.

The report was issued Saturday at 5:19 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Saturday at 5:33 p.m.

U.S. 169

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Kansas City: US-169 North temporarily closed

The road is closed between exit 2C and I-35 North in Kansas City.

The impacted road section is 120 feet long.

The traffic alert was reported Thursday at 9:03 a.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Saturday at 3:39 p.m.

Kansas City: US-169 South closed

There is a road closure on US-169 South between West Fifth Street and I-70 West.

The event affects 390 feet.

The traffic alert was released Saturday at 1 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Saturday at 1:03 p.m.

This article was generated by the Kansas City Star Bot, artificial intelligence software that analyzes structured information from TomTom and applies it to templates created by journalists in the newsroom. We are experimenting with this and other new ways of providing more useful content to our readers and subscribers. You can report errors or share your thoughts by filling out our feedback form.