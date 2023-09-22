Live Kansas City traffic updates: Accidents, road closures, delays on KC-area highways

Here’s your daily look at traffic on major highways in the Kansas City area.

Interstate 35

Current Incidents:

Madison Avenue closed in Kansas City

The road is closed between exit 1A and I-35 North in Kansas City.

The event impacts 80 feet.

The incident was reported Thursday at 10:34 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Thursday at 11 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Madison Avenue closed in Kansas City' on September 21st at 11:01 p.m.

Crash reported on northbound I-35 in Kansas City

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on I-35 between Eaton Street/Exit 235 and Southwest Trafficway/Exit 1A (SB).

The impacted road section is 90 feet long.

The traffic alert was released Thursday at 10:34 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Thursday at 10:42 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Crash reported on northbound I-35 in Kansas City' on September 21st at 10:43 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between Eaton Street/Exit 235 and Southwest Trafficway/Exit 1A (SB).

The event affects 420 feet.

The incident report was issued Thursday at 10:09 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Thursday at 10:24 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Kansas City' on September 21st at 10:25 p.m.

Jefferson Street temporarily closed in Kansas City

There is a road closure on Jefferson Street between I-35 North and West Pennway Street.

The impacted road section is 330 feet long.

The incident report was issued Monday at 11:04 a.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Thursday at 9:12 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Jefferson Street temporarily closed in Kansas City' on September 21st at 9:13 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Olathe

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between US-56/175th Street/Exit 210 and Lone Elm Road.

The event affects 360 feet.

The incident was reported Thursday at 7:24 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Thursday at 8:06 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Olathe' on September 21st at 8:07 p.m.

West 25 Street closed in Kansas City

There is a road closure on West 25 Street between West Pennway Street and I-35 North.

The event affects 330 feet.

The incident was reported Monday at 1:04 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Thursday at 7:36 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'West 25 Street closed in Kansas City' on September 21st at 7:37 p.m.

Crash reported on northbound I-29/I-35 in Kansas City

There has been a crash on I-29/I-35 between MO-210/Armour Road/Exit 6 and I-29 & I-35 Junction (North).

The event impacts 0.56 miles.

The traffic alert was issued Thursday at 6:01 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Thursday at 7:06 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Crash reported on northbound I-29/I-35 in Kansas City' on September 21st at 7:07 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on South 24th Street in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on South 24th Street between Lamar Avenue exit 232A and I-35 South.

The event impacts 830 feet.

The traffic alert was reported Thursday at 5:59 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on South 24th Street in Kansas City' on September 21st at 6:31 p.m.

Warning in Kansas City: Crash reported on northbound I-29/I-35

A crash has been reported on I-29/I-35 between MO-210/Armour Road/Exit 6 and I-29 & I-35 Junction (North).

The impacted road section is 0.69 miles long.

The traffic alert was reported Thursday at 6:01 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Thursday at 6:12 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Warning in Kansas City: Crash reported on northbound I-29/I-35' on September 21st at 6:13 p.m.

Warning in Kansas City: Crash reported on northbound I-29/I-35

There is a crash on I-29/I-35 between MO-210/Armour Road/Exit 6 and Parvin Road/Exit 8.

The impacted road section is 230 feet long.

The incident report was issued Thursday at 6:01 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Thursday at 6:06 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Warning in Kansas City: Crash reported on northbound I-29/I-35' on September 21st at 6:07 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between Shoal Creek Drive/Exit 51 and I-35/Exit 52.

The event impacts 240 feet.

The traffic alert was reported Thursday at 1:45 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Thursday at 1:54 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City' on September 21st at 1:55 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Pleasant Valley

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between Shoal Creek Drive/Exit 51 and I-35/Exit 52.

The impacted road section is 190 feet long.

The warning was issued Thursday at 1:01 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Thursday at 1:12 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Pleasant Valley' on September 21st at 1:13 p.m.

Interstate 70

Current Incidents:

Kansas City: Harry Darby Memorial Highway closed

There is a road closure on Harry Darby Memorial Highway between exit 4A and I-70 East.

The traffic alert was reported Thursday at 7 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Thursday at 11:06 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Kansas City: Harry Darby Memorial Highway closed' on September 21st at 11:07 p.m.

Kansas City: Muncie Drive closed

There is a road closure on Muncie Drive between Kaw Drive and I-70 East.

The warning was issued Thursday at 7 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Thursday at 10 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Kansas City: Muncie Drive closed' on September 21st at 10:01 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between 23rd Street/Exit 4 and 27th Street/Exit 5.

The event impacts 550 feet.

The report was issued Thursday at 8:40 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Thursday at 8:48 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City' on September 21st at 8:49 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between I-435/Exit 8 and Blue Ridge Cut Off/Exit 9.

The event affects 270 feet.

The traffic alert was issued Thursday at 8:11 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Thursday at 8:18 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City' on September 21st at 8:19 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Edwardsville

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between K-7/Exit 224 and 110th Street/Exit 410.

The event impacts 600 feet.

The warning was issued Thursday at 5:01 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Thursday at 6:54 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Edwardsville' on September 21st at 6:55 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on the George Brett Super Highway in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on the George Brett Super Highway between I-70 West and East 12th Street.

The event affects 550 feet.

The warning was issued at 6:39 p.m. on Thursday, and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Thursday at 6:48 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on the George Brett Super Highway in Kansas City' on September 21st at 6:49 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on Stadium Drive in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on Stadium Drive between I-70 exit 63 and I-70 East.

The event impacts 980 feet.

The traffic alert was issued Thursday at 12:39 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Thursday at 12:48 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on Stadium Drive in Kansas City' on September 21st at 12:49 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between Third Street/James St/Exit 423 and I-35/Beardsley Road/Exit 2.

The event impacts 140 feet.

The traffic alert was reported Thursday at 10:40 a.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Thursday at 12:12 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City' on September 21st at 12:13 p.m.

Interstate 435

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on Manchester Avenue in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on Manchester Avenue between Blue Parkway and I-435 North.

The event impacts 0.47 miles.

The warning was issued Thursday at 11:28 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Friday at 12 a.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on Manchester Avenue in Kansas City' on September 22nd at 12:01 a.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between Raytown Road/Exit 63 and Eastwood Trafficway/Exit 65.

The impacted road section is 370 feet long.

The incident report was issued Thursday at 11:26 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Thursday at 11:36 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City' on September 21st at 11:37 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between Eastwood Trafficway/Exit 65 and MO-350/Blue Parkway/Exit 66.

The impacted road section is 130 feet long.

The traffic alert was reported Thursday at 11:28 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Thursday at 11:36 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City' on September 21st at 11:37 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between MO-210/Exit 55 and Front Street/Exit 57.

The impacted road section is 650 feet long.

The incident was reported Thursday at 6:21 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Thursday at 6:54 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City' on September 21st at 6:55 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on North Winchester Avenue in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on North Winchester Avenue between exit 51 and I-435 North.

The event affects 500 feet.

The traffic alert was issued Thursday at 12:35 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Thursday at 12:42 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on North Winchester Avenue in Kansas City' on September 21st at 12:43 p.m.

Interstate 470

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-40/US-71 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-40/US-71 between I-470/US-50 and I-435.

The impacted road section is 400 feet long.

The incident report was issued Thursday at 5:15 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Thursday at 6:06 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-40/US-71 in Kansas City' on September 21st at 6:07 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

There were no traffic incidents reported in this area for the past 12 hours.

Interstate 635

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Crash report: I-635

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on northbound I-635 between Merriam Drive/Exit 1 and Shawnee Drive/Exit 1.

The event affects 540 feet.

The incident report was issued Thursday at 4:31 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Thursday at 5:24 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Crash report: I-635' on September 21st at 5:25 p.m.

U.S. 24

Current Incidents:

A crash has been reported on northbound I-35

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on I-35 between US-24/Independence Avenue and Paseo Boulevard.

The event affects 130 feet.

The warning was released on Thursday at 9:17 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Thursday at 9:24 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'A crash has been reported on northbound I-35' on September 21st at 9:25 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

U.S. 69

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between US-69/18th Street Expressway and Southwest Boulevard/Mission Road/Exit 233A.

The event impacts 340 feet.

The traffic alert was issued Thursday at 9:29 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Thursday at 10:12 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Kansas City' on September 21st at 10:13 p.m.

Lane on US-69 closed in Overland Park

One lane is closed between 95th Street and I-435 on southbound US-69.

The event impacts 0.56 miles.

The warning was issued at 7 a.m. on Wednesday, and the latest update about this incident was released on Thursday at 9:06 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Lane on US-69 closed in Overland Park' on September 21st at 9:07 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between 24th Street/Exit 232 and US-69/18th Street Expressway.

The event impacts 640 feet.

The traffic alert was reported Thursday at 5:56 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Thursday at 7 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Kansas City' on September 21st at 7:01 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Warning in Merriam: Crash reported on northbound I-35

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on I-35 between 67th Street/Exit 228 and US-56/US-69/Exit 228.

The event affects 460 feet.

The warning was issued Thursday at 4:29 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Thursday at 4:36 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Warning in Merriam: Crash reported on northbound I-35' on September 21st at 4:37 p.m.

Lane on US-69 closed in Overland Park

One lane is closed between College Boulevard and 119th Street on southbound US-69.

The event affects 350 feet.

The traffic alert was reported Wednesday at 7 a.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Thursday at 3:06 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Lane on US-69 closed in Overland Park' on September 21st at 3:07 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Shawnee

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between US-56/US-69/Exit 228 and Johnson Drive/Exit 229.

The impacted road section is 250 feet long.

The incident was reported Thursday at 12:31 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Thursday at 2:18 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Shawnee' on September 21st at 2:19 p.m.

A crash has been reported on northbound I-29

There has been a crash on I-29 between US-69/Vivion Road/Exit 1 and US-169/Exit 2.

The event affects 520 feet.

The warning was released on Thursday at 1:29 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Thursday at 1:37 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'A crash has been reported on northbound I-29' on September 21st at 1:37 p.m.

U.S. 169

Current Incidents:

Lane on Rainbow Boulevard/US-169 closed in Kansas City

One lane is closed between West 39th Avenue and Southwest Boulevard on northbound Rainbow Boulevard/US-169.

The impacted road section is 530 feet long.

The warning was released on Tuesday at 6 a.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Thursday at 8:06 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Lane on Rainbow Boulevard/US-169 closed in Kansas City' on September 21st at 8:07 p.m.

Lane on Rainbow Boulevard/US-169 closed in Kansas City

One lane is closed between Southwest Boulevard and West 39th Avenue on southbound Rainbow Boulevard/US-169.

The event affects 180 feet.

The report was issued Tuesday at 6 a.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Thursday at 7:06 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Lane on Rainbow Boulevard/US-169 closed in Kansas City' on September 21st at 7:07 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Olathe

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between Lone Elm Road and US-169/K-7/Exit 215.

The event affects 550 feet.

The traffic alert was reported Thursday at 6:04 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Thursday at 6:12 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Olathe' on September 21st at 6:13 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Lane on Rainbow Boulevard/US-169 closed in Kansas City

One lane is closed between Southwest Boulevard and West 39th Avenue on southbound Rainbow Boulevard/US-169.

The event affects 180 feet.

The warning was released on Tuesday at 6 a.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Thursday at 12:06 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Lane on Rainbow Boulevard/US-169 closed in Kansas City' on September 21st at 12:07 p.m.

This article was generated by the Kansas City Star Bot, artificial intelligence software that analyzes structured information from TomTom and applies it to templates created by journalists in the newsroom. We are experimenting with this and other new ways of providing more useful content to our readers and subscribers. You can report errors or share your thoughts by filling out our feedback form.